Olympian Explains Controversial Decision to Withdraw From Medal Contention

Mike Foppen came to Birmingham chasing redemption. Instead, he left with a decision he admits he got wrong.

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Foppen entered Saturday’s 10,000m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham carrying unfinished business. His 5,000m campaign had ended painfully after two falls, leaving him 11th in 13:23.67. The 29-year-old wanted a chance to put that disappointment behind him.

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For a while, it looked like he was getting exactly that. Foppen settled near the front during the opening kilometers and was still second after three kilometers. But when Sweden’s Andreas Almgren increased the pace, the race began to take a different shape. Foppen remained with the leading group for some time before gradually losing contact with around 4,500m remaining.

Then came the moment that stunned those watching. Instead of continuing the fight, Foppen stepped away from the race. His medal hopes disappeared with him. “I feel very, very, very cowardly,” Foppen admitted afterwards, brutally honest about his decision. He explained that the biggest battle had taken place inside his head. But his withdrawal decision brought in a lot of criticism.

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Addressing his critics through an IG post, Mike Fodden wrote, “I would like to make a statement regarding my race yesterday and decision not to finish. I gave an interview directly after and it has caused some mixed reactions online. First off, I appreciate people reaching out and their kind words. Luckily these messages overshadow the negative ones, but it surprises me how many people use their precious time to try and kick someone that’s already down.”

He admitted that this is the first time he has been on the receiving end when it comes to online hatred. He also added, “I have thick skin, but I would love for these people to take a look in the mirror and ask themselves why they feel the need to spread so much negativity.”

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However, Foppen did not try to hide from the decision. Instead, he took responsibility for it, admitting that his medal-focused mindset had clouded his judgment during the race.

“That being said, I am responsible and held accountable for my own actions. In a moment of weakness I decided that anything other than a medal wasn’t worth fighting for.”

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That realization was particularly difficult for Foppen because it went against the quality he had always prided himself on as a distance runner. He has built his career around fighting until the final metres, regardless of where he stands in the race. “I praise myself for being a runner who never gives up, who always battles to the line, not worrying about the result.”

He admitted that this time he started judging his position before the race was over:

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“This time I analyzed the result during the race, without knowing all the factors, rather than after crossing the finish line. It’s something I regret today. I lost the mental game that distance runners play during tough races.”

For Foppen, that became the biggest lesson from Birmingham. He knew he was still capable of finishing high up the standings, even if the medal he had been chasing was beginning to disappear.

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And perhaps the hardest part was knowing that his decision affected more than just himself. The people who had supported him through the highs and lows of his career were watching too.

Still, Foppen does not want Birmingham to become another chapter defined only by disappointment. He believes the experience has forced him to confront a mental barrier he had never faced before.

“From here I will try to take away the positives. I have never actually felt to be in contention for any medals before this championship, and here we are now, not settling for anything less.”

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For him, that realization is its own step forward. The lesson was painful, but Foppen believes he needed it. And with that, the Dutchman chose to look ahead rather than dwell on the race he could not finish.

Mike Foppen’s long history of witnessing tough moments in crucial times

The latest disappointment also reopened memories of some of the toughest moments of his career…

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At the Tokyo Olympics, Foppen’s 5,000m heat ended prematurely after he felt something in his calf with five laps remaining. He tried to continue but could no longer run properly.

“I just wanted to fight for a spot in the final, but with five laps to go, I felt a slight tap in my calf,” he recalled. “A bit of a cramp, but after that, I couldn’t even jog anymore.”

That experience stayed with him. Later, he admitted that failing to finish had haunted him and caused him to put too much pressure on himself in subsequent races.

Yet he eventually viewed the setback differently. It forced him to develop mentally and taught him how to handle adversity.

Even at the Paris Olympics, Foppen found himself caught up in another chaotic 5,000m moment when a collision involving Great Britain’s George Mills and France’s Hugo Hay triggered a dramatic chain reaction, sending several runners tumbling.

This time in Birmingham, we saw a similar moment, which later led to a lot of discussion in the athletics world. It was simply a difficult moment between Foppen and his own mind. And now, he has another lesson to carry forward.