Olympian Hits Back at Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s “Losers” Comment About US Champion and Others

The Brussels controversy was supposed to fade once Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned to winning ways. Instead, it followed him to Budapest. And now another Olympian has added fuel to the fire.

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Australian middle-distance runner Adam Spencer did not mince his words when asked about Ingebrigtsen’s recent outburst. After finishing third in the Fifth Avenue Mile, Spencer offered a two-word verdict that quickly caught attention: “SORE LOSER.”

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It was a blunt response to a controversy that has already become one of the biggest talking points in middle-distance running. Ingebrigtsen had branded his rivals “cowards” and “losers” after a frustrating 1500m final at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, before later apologizing for using the latter word.

The Norwegian, however, made it clear that the apology did not mean he was withdrawing his criticism of Cole Hocker. And when the two Olympic champions finally met again in Budapest, the tension was impossible to ignore.

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The 5000m final at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship offered the perfect stage for the rivalry to continue. Ingebrigtsen and Hocker were surrounded by a strong American contingent, with Parker Wolfe, Nico Young, Grant Fisher and Graham Blanks also pushing toward the finish.

For much of the race, the pack remained tightly bunched. Then Ingebrigtsen made his move.

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The Norwegian waited until the decisive stages before unleashing the kick that has become one of his biggest weapons. He surged clear to cross the line in 12:59.24, becoming the first men’s 5000m Ultimate Champion.

Hocker followed in 13:00.05, with Wolfe just eight hundredths further back. Young finished in 13:00.26, while Fisher and Blanks also finished inside the top seven.

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The numbers told the story. Hocker, Wolfe, Young, Fisher and Blanks were separated by just 0.35 seconds. Yet when the race came down to the final burst, Ingebrigtsen had the answer.

It was also a timely response from a runner who had spent the previous week under a microscope.

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In Brussels, Ingebrigtsen had finished fourth in 3:30.52 as Australia’s Cameron Myers took the victory in 3:30.14. Frustrated by the tactics, the Olympic champion lashed out at the field and specifically questioned Hocker’s approach to the race.

Ingebrigtsen later admitted that calling his rivals “losers” was wrong.

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“I shouldn’t have called anyone losers. I apologise for that. It was beneath me, regardless of the adrenaline and emotions.”

But he stood by his criticism of Hocker, arguing that Hocker’s team had indicated they would target a particular pace before changing tactics once the race began.

That argument only made their Budapest meeting more intriguing. Hocker, though, chose not to turn the 5000m into another chapter of the dispute.

What did Cole Hocker say about Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s comments?

After finishing second, Hocker (Paris Olympic gold medalist) took a noticeably different approach. Rather than focusing solely on Ingebrigtsen, he pointed toward the entire field.

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“You know, I’m not going to try to guess what he [Jakob Ingebrigtsen] thinks of us, but just like tonight [Friday night], I try to go into this race racing everyone on the line. I wasn’t racing Jakob. I wasn’t racing just Parker. I wasn’t racing just Nico, you know, I was racing the whole field,” Hocker said.

His message was simple: everyone on the starting line deserved respect.

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“And I think some respect comes with that. I think everyone that’s on the start line of a global final, you know, deserves a lot of respect. And you can have opinions on the race and how it goes. But every race I know I’m going to give it my 100%. And that’s what I did tonight.”

Hocker also refused to make excuses for missing out on the title.

“That got me second place tonight and that’s something I can live with. I just gave it everything I had and I’m not going to complain about how it went. I got second.”

For a while, that seemed to be the end of the story. It wasn’t.

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Hocker’s agent, Ray Flynn, later reignited the dispute by accusing Ingebrigtsen of becoming a “whiny runner” who blamed others when he failed to win.

Ingebrigtsen fired back, insisting that he and Hocker had already spoken privately and settled the matter.

“Cole and I talked it through after the race,” Ingebrigtsen said. “As far as we’re concerned, the matter is settled, so I don’t really understand why his agent is getting involved in all of this now. If you’re not allowed to show a bit of passion after a race, you should find a sport that doesn’t want an audience.”

Yet Spencer’s “SORE LOSER” remark has given the saga another twist.

Ingebrigtsen may have answered his critics on the track in Budapest, but the conversation surrounding his fiery words clearly has not disappeared.