Olympic Legend Directly Picks Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to Win Gold Medal at LA

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has already made one thing clear: she is not satisfied with simply being a champion. And after her breathtaking Budapest double, an Olympic legend is already looking ahead to LA28 with her.

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Ato Boldon, the four-time Olympic medalist from Trinidad and Tobago, needed little convincing after watching Jefferson-Wooden tear through the 2026 World Ultimate Championships. “If you made me right now pick the gold medalist in LA in 2028, I’d say Melissa,” Boldon said, as highlighted by NBC Sports track and field expert Travis Miller.

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That prediction carries plenty of weight. Jefferson-Wooden had just produced a 100m performance that left even a star-studded field chasing her shadow. The American clocked a world-leading 10.62 seconds, finishing ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who ran 10.74, while Sha’Carri Richardson took third in 10.76.



But Jefferson-Wooden was nowhere near finished. Just 24 hours later, she returned for the 200m and somehow found another gear. She stormed to 21.47 seconds, another world-leading mark, moving to No. 3 on the all-time list behind Florence Griffith-Joyner and Shericka Jackson. In the process, she completed the Ultimate sprint double in spectacular fashion.

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“I did not see 21.47 coming tonight!” Jefferson-Wooden admitted afterward. Even she had expected to save something for later rather than produce one of the fastest 200m races ever recorded. Yet as she came through the finish, the realization began to sink in.



Her celebration carried a story of its own. Jefferson-Wooden said she had been thinking about her husband and everything they had gone through together. She also revealed that Usain Bolt had told her earlier in the week how proud he was of her. For an athlete chasing greatness, those moments appeared to mean as much as the clock.

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“I want to be one of the greatest athletes that has ever walked this earth, and I mean it,” she said. “Until it actually happens, I will keep working towards it.”



And Jefferson-Wooden is already thinking beyond Budapest. When asked about LA28, she did not hesitate to put gold within reach across multiple events. “If my family is there, I have that love and support there; now I’m able to go out there and do the things that I know I can do,” she explained. “So, looking into 2028, I know that I can come away with a gold medal not only in the 100m but in the 200m as well and the 4×100.”

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But the Olympic gold-medal ambition is only part of the picture.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has bigger records in her mind

The Olympic gold-medal ambition is only part of the picture. During a September 23, 2026, CBC Sports interview, Jefferson-Wooden was asked where she wanted to be by 30. Her answer was immediate: “I want to be a world record holder.”

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Then came the follow-up: the 100m or 200m? “Both.”

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That confidence becomes easier to understand when the numbers are placed beside her name. Her 21.47 is only 0.13 seconds behind Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record, while her 10.61 personal best sits 0.12 seconds behind the legendary 10.49 mark.



The American also believes her Budapest 200m could have been even quicker. She later noticed that she eased off slightly before the finish, despite believing she was running through the line.

“You look at the race over and over again, you’re like, dang, that could have been so much faster,” she said.

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Even more intriguing, she produced 21.47 with a 0.6m/s headwind. Jefferson-Wooden therefore sees room to improve, although she refuses to put a deadline on either record.



“In due time, right?” she said. “I also feel like everything happens the way it does for a reason.”



For now, the next major track target is the 2027 World Championships in Beijing. Before that comes something closer to home. Jefferson-Wooden is scheduled to spend time visiting elementary schools in Georgetown County, South Carolina, while also taking part in a youth sprint clinic.

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Her community work will continue with The Village Initiative, her nonprofit focused on education, sport, and community programs. After a season that pushed her closer to sprinting immortality, Jefferson-Wooden will get a brief chance to enjoy the journey.



Boldon, however, has already seen enough to make his LA28 call. The road to Los Angeles is still long, but Jefferson-Wooden has given the Olympic legend plenty of reason to believe that she could arrive there chasing much more than one gold medal.