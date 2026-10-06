Olympic Medalist Forced to Exit Chicago Race Following Last-Minute Leg Injury

The Chicago Marathon was supposed to be Bashir Abdi’s next big test. Instead, a tiny tear in his calf has brought his plans to an abrupt halt.

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The two-time Olympic marathon medalist has withdrawn from Sunday’s 2026 Chicago Marathon after suffering a small calf tear during his final training session in Flagstaff. Chris Chavez, founder of Citius Mag, reported the setback, leaving Abdi to watch the race from the sidelines after months of preparation.

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The Belgian also confirmed the news himself, admitting that the timing made the decision particularly difficult. “Unfortunately, no @ChiMarathon for me this weekend,” Abdi wrote. “A small calf tear during my final training in Flagstaff means I won’t be making it to the start line. Disappointing after months of preparation but recovery comes first. Time to heal and focus on the next goal.”

The injury may not be considered major, but Abdi and his team refused to gamble with the bigger picture. “Not a major injury but enough to keep me from the start line. After consulting with my coach and medical team, we decided not to take any risks,” he said.

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That cautious approach makes sense for an athlete who has already endured an injury-hit 2025 and worked his way back into competitive form this year. Abdi had only recently joined Chicago’s elite field as a replacement, making his withdrawal an especially frustrating turn of events.

From Somali refugee to Belgian Olympic medalist, Abdi’s journey began far from the podium.

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He arrived in Ghent, Belgium, from Somalia as a 13-year-old in 2002, joining his father, sister, and brother. Everything around him felt unfamiliar – the language, culture, and even the cold weather. Running eventually gave him a way to adapt.

“First, I was in a football club because in Somalia the only sport on TV or in the paper is football. I didn’t even know that other sports existed. Then I came into contact with athletics, and that was something that greatly appealed to me,” Abdi recalled.



Running became his anchor – a way to honor his mother’s sacrifice and the family’s new home. His mother, who had received political refugee recognition, played a crucial role in bringing the family together after years of separation.

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She remained one of his biggest supporters until her death from cancer in 2011. Abdi later remembered her final message to the family: “this country has meant so much to all of you, be good people.”



Years later, when Abdi stood on the Olympic podium, he carried her words with him. Abdi won bronze in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Belgian marathoner to claim an Olympic medal since Karel Lismont’s podium finish 45 years earlier. Three years later, he went one better in Paris, taking Olympic silver.

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Those medals turned his childhood promise into something tangible. “I always wanted to thank my new country by winning a medal,” Abdi once said.



Today, he also owns the European marathon record. He clocked 2:03:36 at Rotterdam in 2021, becoming the first European to break the 2:04 barrier.

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What did Bashir Abdi say after falling short of his Rotterdam target this season?

Rotterdam was supposed to offer another chance to attack that record.

After missing much of 2025 because of injuries, Abdi entered the 2026 edition determined to rediscover his best form. He had already set a Belgian half-marathon record of 59:28 in Ghent, giving him reason to believe another fast marathon could follow.



“I did everything that was necessary in my preparation…of course, I don’t have a crystal ball for Sunday, but I think I’ve had a very good preparation and that I’m ready to fight,” Abdi said before the race.

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For most of the morning, everything went according to plan. Then the final four kilometers turned the race upside down. Cramp struck his left calf, forcing Abdi to slow dramatically and even stop during the closing stages. Ethiopia’s Guye Adola passed him shortly after the 40-kilometer mark and eventually won in 2:03:54.



Abdi still managed to finish third in 2:04:19 – a remarkable result considering the circumstances and the third-fastest marathon of his career. “Everything went according to plan. From 1-38 kilometres, I was perfectly on schedule. During the last four kilometers, I got cramps in my left calf. I even had to stop a few times,” he explained.



The result offered Abdi some reassurance after a difficult year, even though his record remained out of reach. “I can be satisfied after a difficult year. I am happy with 2:04. I even thought about quitting. I didn’t know if I would be running at my level again but I didn’t want to give up,” he added.

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For Chicago, that means losing one of the most decorated names in the field. For Abdi, however, the decision is about protecting what comes next. At 37, with an Olympic silver, Olympic bronze, and European record already on his résumé, there is still plenty left for him to chase.



This time, the fastest route forward is simply giving his leg time to heal.