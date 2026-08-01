Olympic Runner Reported Missing Soon After 5-Year Doping Suspension

A Brazilian marathoner who once carried Olympic hopes has been missing for over a month. Just a couple of years ago, Daniel do Nascimento made headlines for the darkest chapter of his athletics career. Today, the concern is no longer about races or suspensions… it’s about finding him.

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The 28‑year‑old Olympian disappeared on June 19, leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, around 7 p.m. with only a black backpack. He never returned. After weeks without contact, his mother, Valdirene Paula Ferreira, and his five siblings filed a missing persons report on July 27, while the Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAt) urged the community to help locate one of the country’s most recognizable distance runners.

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In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Ferreira pleaded for information about her son, known to many as “Danielzinho” or “Armero.”

“Does anyone have any information about my son? His name is Daniel Nascimento, better known as Armero.”

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She also revealed that Daniel has been dealing with psychological issues, asking anyone with credible information to come forward. For Ferreira, every passing day has only deepened the pain. Speaking to The Sun, she described her son as someone who always stayed close to her, even after becoming one of Brazil’s top marathoners.

“I would go to work and he would come with me,” she recalled. “He was always a good boy.”

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She believes he missed the structure and purpose that athletics once gave him. Even after stepping away from competition, he would quietly head into the nearby sugarcane fields to train on his own, trying to hold onto the routine that had shaped his life for years.

Now, that routine has vanished.

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“A thousand things go through your mind as a mother,” Ferreira said. “I think I’ve lost about 10 kilos. Daniel’s siblings are also very worried. We just want him to show up.”

The only possible lead came from someone who claimed to have seen Daniel walking toward the nearby city of Assis, roughly 36 kilometers away. According to Ferreira, the person said her son had stopped to ask for water before saying he still had a long way to go. Since then, there has been no confirmed sighting.

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Long before his disappearance, do Nascimento had built a reputation as one of South America’s finest marathon runners. He represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, set the South American marathon record of 2:04:51 with a third-place finish in Seoul in 2022, and placed eighth at the World Championships later that year.

Many fans also remember his fearless racing style. At the 2022 New York City Marathon, he broke away from the field early and led for more than 20 miles before collapsing in the extreme heat, unable to finish despite one of the bravest performances of the day.

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His career had already taken an unexpected turn. But no one could have imagined that the athlete who once carried a nation’s hopes would one day leave his family counting the days until he returns home.

Daniel do Nascimento’s five-year suspension

In July 2024, just weeks before the Paris Olympics, do Nascimento tested positive in out-of-competition testing for drostanolone, metenolone, and nandrolone, all substances prohibited under anti-doping regulations. Following an investigation, the Athletics Integrity Unit concluded there was clear evidence of multiple prohibited substances in his samples.

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His initial six-year sanction was reduced by one year after an early admission, resulting in a five-year suspension running from July 15, 2024, through July 15, 2029, effectively ruling him out of the Los Angeles Olympics.

During that difficult period, his team acknowledged that the athlete had been struggling away from the track. In a statement posted to his Instagram in July 2024, they said Daniel had been dealing with trauma and mental health challenges, adding that communication with him had become extremely limited. Their focus, they explained, was no longer competition but ensuring he received the treatment and support he needed.

Interestingly, his Kenyan girlfriend, Graziele Zarri, also tested positive for a doping test previously. But that’s a different story…

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For now, the police investigation continues. And while athletics fans remember Daniel do Nascimento for his record‑breaking marathons and fearless racing, those closest to him are hoping for something far more important than another finish line — his safe return home.