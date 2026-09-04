Olympic Silver Medalist Turns Down $180,000 Payout in Favor of Ending Her Track Season at Hometown

Sometimes, the biggest decision of a season is knowing when to stop. For Nadia Battocletti, it means walking away from a potential $180,000 payday.

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The Italian distance star has chosen a quieter ending to what has already been a remarkable 2026 campaign. Instead of lining up at the Diamond League Final in Brussels or the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Battocletti will bring her season to a close at the Palio Città della Quercia in Rovereto, just a stone’s throw from where she grew up.

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It is an unusual choice for an athlete who has spent the year establishing herself as one of the world’s finest distance runners. Battocletti opened her season by winning the 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in March before producing a golden double in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the European Championships in August.

And she did not slow down after that. On August 23, the 26-year-old won the 5,000m at the Silesia Diamond League. A week later in Bellinzona, she turned heads again, clocking 3:57.54 for the 1500m… a performance that broke the Italian record previously held by Sintayehu Vissa.

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With that kind of form, the invitation to the season-ending showpieces was hardly surprising. But Battocletti has decided that another major race is not what she needs right now.

The financial temptation makes the decision even more striking. A victory in the Diamond League Final’s women’s 5,000m is worth $30,000, while the World Ultimate Championships offers $150,000 to the winner, the largest first-place prize in athletics history. Battocletti is effectively turning her back on a possible $180,000 haul.

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Yet according to her agent Marcello Magnani, this was never an impulsive decision. He told LetsRun.com that the plan had been discussed months ago, with Battocletti needing time to recover from an exceptionally long season.

“Nadia always wants to run cross country, so she needed to find the right moment to take a rest from a very long season,” Magnani explained, adding that the Ultimate Championships had never been part of her original schedule.

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For Battocletti, however, the decision is about more than leaving money on the table… it reflects the choices that have shaped her career from the very beginning.

The journey behind Nadia Battocletti’s rise to Italy’s distance-running elite

For Battocletti, the decision also reflects how carefully she has built her career. Unlike many athletes who chase every Diamond League opportunity, she has historically raced sparingly on the circuit. Her victory in Silesia this year was only the first Diamond League win of her career, and she had never previously competed in the series final.

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There is also something deeply personal about the way she wants to finish 2026. Rovereto is in her home province of Trento, meaning her final race of the season will unfold in front of familiar supporters rather than on another international stage.

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That connection to home runs through almost every part of Battocletti’s story. Athletics was never simply a sport she discovered on her own. Her father, Giuliano Battocletti, was an accomplished Italian middle-distance runner and is now her coach, while her mother, Jawhara, also competed as a middle-distance athlete.

Growing up in Cavareno, Battocletti had the sport around her from the beginning. But her father understood that coaching his daughter meant more than writing training plans.

“My father understands me, and I understand him,” she once told World Athletics. “A coach is not someone who just writes the training. It’s people who understand you, who follow you, who allow you to be yourself… not only as an athlete, but as a person.”

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Her rise eventually carried her to the Tokyo Olympics, followed by a breakthrough 2024 campaign in Rome, where she won European titles in both the 5,000m and 10,000m. She then claimed the 10,000m silver at the Paris Olympics and repeated that silver-medal finish at the 2025 World Championships, adding a 5,000m bronze to the same championships haul.

Away from the track, Battocletti has never been defined solely by running. She spent years studying engineering at the University of Trento and has also been a talented tennis player. At one point, she even wondered whether tennis could become her professional path.

“I played for five years, and I still play in the off-season. I’m good. Who knows, I could have turned pro,” she said. But when the time came to choose, athletics won.

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That balance between ambition and perspective may explain why she is comfortable making a decision that could surprise others. Battocletti knows exactly what she wants next: rest, time away from competition and eventually a return to cross country.

After Rovereto, she is also planning a two-week vacation with her boyfriend. The World Ultimate Championships could have extended her season by only a few days, but for an athlete who has already packed an extraordinary amount into 2026, those days matter.

The money will remain on the table. The biggest stages will go on without her.

But Battocletti appears to have chosen something she cannot win with a medal or a paycheck: the chance to finish her season on her own terms, at home.