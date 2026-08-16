Olympic Sprinter Risked “Career-Ending” Foot Injury to Make Early Comeback in 2026

Daryll Neita’s 2026 season could have ended in a wheelchair. Instead, the British sprint star chose the harder route… racing again just months after an injury she feared could be career-ending.

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The British sprinter broke her foot on April 4, suffering an avulsion fracture of the fifth metatarsal. Surgery was narrowly avoided, but the road back was anything but comfortable. Neita eventually returned to competition by August, turning what could have been a season-ending setback into an unexpected test of her resilience.

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“Insane season,” Neita said while reflecting on the past few months. “I broke my foot on the fourth of April. Had a break on my fifth metatarsal, which was an avulsion fracture. It wasn’t part of the plan.”

The injury came with plenty of uncertainty. Neita admitted that she could easily have decided to shut the season down and focus on returning in 2027. Instead, she was back running within six weeks and putting her spikes on again soon after.

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“I was back running, back in spikes by about week six. Competitive by week 12,” she explained. The physical recovery was only part of the battle. Neita said the injury became a mental challenge too, especially because she had always been accustomed to preparing for seasons with a clear idea of where she stood.

“It would have been really easy for me to just kind of give up and think I’ve got a broken foot, maybe I’ll try and come back next year,” she admitted. “These things can really be career-ending.” For a long time, she also chose not to talk publicly about what she was going through.

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“I didn’t actually open up about it for a very long time,” Neita said. “I kind of just used all my energy to just heal and kind of get to a certain point.”

That silence wasn’t about hiding the injury. Neita simply wasn’t ready to put her vulnerability on display while she was still trying to find her way back.

Now, she sees the imperfect preparation differently.

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“I am used to having the perfect preparation, knowing exactly where I am,” she said. “I’m excited to see who I can be when it hasn’t been so perfect.” That question followed her onto the track.

Daryll Neita finished sixth in the 100m heat at the 2026 European Championships

At the European Championships in Birmingham, Neita wasn’t the sprinter fans were accustomed to seeing. But given what had happened just months earlier, simply being there carried its own meaning.

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She ran 11.34 seconds in her semifinal, finishing sixth and missing out on the 100m final alongside fellow Briton Imani Lansiquot. On another night, the result might have been frustrating. For Neita, it was proof that the comeback was real.

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“This is crazy because I’ve obviously just run 11.3 in a semifinal at the European Championships,” she said. “Not my usual standard, but it’s not my usual circumstance!” She wasn’t interested in pretending otherwise.

“I can’t sit here pretending that I’m upset because I’m not. I’m actually proud of myself,” Neita added. There had been difficult days along the way. Walking in a boot could hurt. Her legs swelled. And with every setback came the inevitable question of whether returning so soon was worth it. But Neita kept going…

“I feel like I could’ve easily been like, ‘Oh, I’m going to just come back next year,'” she said. “But now, I’m a fighter. I’m gonna give what I can.”

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But where did all these inspirations come from? Well, Neita didn’t have to look far for inspiration, either. During rehabilitation, she kept thinking about athletes who had survived their own difficult comebacks.

She specifically mentioned Brittany Anderson and Trayvon Bromell. “I just had them in the back of my mind,” Neita said. “If they have done it, so can I.” That attitude is something Neita hopes younger athletes notice about her. When asked previously what she wanted them to learn from her, she eventually settled on one word: resilience.

“Being able to come back and reset, go again,” she explained. “You’ve got to trust your process… You just keep moving forward.”

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Neita’s 2026 season may not have followed the script she imagined. But perhaps that is exactly what makes this comeback meaningful. After a broken foot, a wheelchair, rehabilitation, and months of uncertainty, she found herself back on a championship track. And she isn’t finished yet.