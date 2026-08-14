“Ruining the Sport”: Olympic Champion Takes a Dig at Rival Josh Kerr’s World Record at European Championships

For months, the track world had been waiting for another chapter in the Jakob Ingebrigtsen-Josh Kerr rivalry. Instead, when the European Championships arrived, one of the two familiar names was missing. Kerr had chosen a different target: the clock.

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The decision clearly did not sit well with Ingebrigtsen. Reacting to Kerr’s absence in Birmingham, the Norwegian questioned whether athletes should be able to pick and choose which major championships they compete in. “It’s not for us as athletes to choose almost where to participate,” Ingebrigtsen told the BBC.

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“We have these championships for a reason, and that is for the best athletes to compete – that is the whole point. So I definitely think it is ruining the sport if we are not participating.”

His comments came shortly after Kerr produced one of the defining performances of his season. The British middle-distance star shattered the 27-year-old mile world record at the London Diamond League, clocking 3:42.66, before following it with Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow.

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But that busy stretch came at a cost…

Kerr decided to skip the European Championships, explaining that he had pushed his body close to its limits to reach the physical peak required for his record-breaking run. “You can’t hold that peak for long,” Kerr said after his Commonwealth victory. “I’m not someone that can do it all. I have to pick and choose.”

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For Kerr, it was a calculated decision. For Ingebrigtsen, it represented something much bigger.

However, the Norwegian made it clear that he respected what Kerr had accomplished, describing the world-record performance as “an extremely good race” and “a very strong performance.” But when asked whether he would ever make the same choice, Ingebrigtsen drew a line.

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“Of course I am going to go for times, but I don’t think you have to do one or the other,” he said. “I think both are as big.” Then came the sharper point. “It is not like we only have one race in our legs. People go to work every day. It is not like because you are a professional runner you can’t work every day.”

Asked if he was disappointed not to see Kerr in Birmingham, Ingebrigtsen was blunt. “Very – and I think a lot of people should be…”

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The comments add another layer to one of athletics’ most compelling rivalries. Their relationship has rarely been short on tension, dating back to Kerr’s stunning 1500m victory over Ingebrigtsen at the 2023 World Championships.

The Norwegian had previously dismissed Kerr as “just the next guy,” while Kerr hit back by suggesting Ingebrigtsen had “flaws on the track and in the manners realm.” Their rivalry reached its biggest stage at the Paris Olympics, although neither got the gold they wanted, after American Cole Hocker produced a stunning upset.

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Now, the rivalry has taken another turn. While Kerr chased history against the clock, Ingebrigtsen chose the championship route… and somehow managed to make that decision look just as extraordinary.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s incredible comeback at the 2026 European Championships

Ingebrigtsen’s criticism of Kerr came after he had made a remarkable decision of his own: returning to competition before he felt everything was perfect.

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After undergoing Achilles surgery earlier in the year and spending months away from racing, the Norwegian announced that he would return in the 5,000m at the European Championships.

“If you’re waiting for the perfect preparation, perfect conditions, perfect timing, you’ll be waiting your whole life,” he wrote while announcing his return through an IG post on July 28.

The decision looked even more daring considering he had not raced for 324 days. Yet once the gun went off in Birmingham, the familiar Ingebrigtsen was slowly returning.

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With 600m remaining, he started sensing the win, albeit with a fear of getting tired. Then, after finding himself boxed in behind France’s Jimmy Gressier, he waited for his opening before unleashing the finishing speed that has become his trademark.

Ingebrigtsen crossed the line in 13:15.29 to win his fourth consecutive European 5,000m title and seventh European gold overall. “I doubted myself every day and every minute leading up to the last lap, but I am always hoping,” he told the BBC after the race.

For someone who had spent months wondering whether his body would allow him to compete again, the moment carried far more weight than another medal. “Coming from the lowest of lows to be European champion again means the world to me,” Ingebrigtsen admitted.

And perhaps that explains why Kerr’s decision hit such a nerve. For Ingebrigtsen, championships are not simply another race on the calendar. They are the moments that define an athlete.

His own return proved exactly that. After nearly a year away, he did not wait for the perfect moment. He stepped onto the track, took his chance… and left Birmingham with another European title.