Sha’Carri Richardson and World Champions Withdraw From USATF Track and Field Championships

The countdown is finally over. For the first time in decades, America’s biggest track and field meet is heading to New York, promising four days of fast times and fierce rivalries. All eyes are set on Icahn Stadium, but wait a minute! As per the latest updates, just as the anticipation reached its peak, the start lists threw up a surprise that few fans saw coming. A handful of high-profile withdrawals have already reshaped some of the most anticipated sprint events.

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The USATF Championships has already lost some of its biggest matchups, leaving all the athletics fans with a very different picture than they had imagined. Among the notable withdrawals, Jordan Anthony has pulled out of both the men’s 100m and 200m, while Olympic champion Rai Benjamin will not race the 400m. World champion Jasmine Jones has also withdrawn from the 400m hurdles.

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The biggest changes, however, came in the women’s sprints. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has scratched from the 100m and will focus solely on the 200m. Sha’Carri Richardson has done the opposite, opting out of the 200m while remaining in the 100m field.

That decision means fans will miss out on what had been shaping up to be one of the headline rivalries of the weekend. Just a few months ago, Richardson released a video on her IG account. In that video clip, she said, “If I don’t feel my best, then I’m the only thing that can stop me.”

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But can the two-time national champion in the 100m win back the title she ceded to Jefferson-Wooden in Eugene, Oregon, last season? Only time will tell, as all eyes are now on this mega event in NYC.

Sha’Carri Richardson vs. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden rivalry put on hold

Ever since the Prefontaine Classic, the spotlight has remained firmly on Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden. Reports of tension at their Star Athletics training camp, coupled with Jefferson-Wooden describing the situation as a “fight” after the meet, only fueled anticipation for another on-track showdown. But unfortunately for all the athletics fans, the two stars will compete in separate events.

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Richardson now turns her attention exclusively to the 100m, where she’ll line up against Jenna Prandini, Anavia Battle, Kayla White, and McKenzie Long. On paper, none of them owns a faster personal best than the reigning world champion, but each will see this as an opportunity to score a statement victory.

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For years, the women’s 100m at the USATF Championships has largely been Sha’Carri Richardson’s stage. She first crossed the finish line ahead of the field in 2021, though that result was later vacated before reclaiming the national crown in both 2023 and 2024. Injuries disrupted her momentum last season, limiting her to a 10.94-second best before she finished fifth at the World Championships. But 2026 has told a different story.

With impressive runs of 10.77, 10.79, and 10.83 already on the board, Richardson has looked every bit like the sprinter who once ruled the domestic circuit. Now, all eyes are on whether she can turn that resurgence into yet another national title.

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Jefferson-Wooden, meanwhile, arrives in the 200m carrying her own wave of confidence. She’ll line up against a stacked field featuring McKenzie Long, Anavia Battle, Kayla White, Jenna Prandini, and Cambrea Sturgis.

Her race schedule this season has been carefully measured, with only five appearances since April. But every outing has counted. She’s reeled off three straight victories in the 100m, while her only 200m race ended with a runner-up finish, leaving plenty to suggest she’s primed for another deep run.

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Richardson has taken an even more selective approach. After opening her campaign with back-to-back 200m defeats in Xiamen and Shanghai, she shifted her focus entirely to the 100m and has not contested the longer sprint since. Across eight races this season, every one has come in over 100 meters. It will be interesting to see how well these two perform at the 2026 USATF Championship.