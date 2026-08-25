Shericka Jackson Shares Emotional Message Amid Grief and Recovery From Injury

For Shericka Jackson, the track has rarely been just a place to race. Lately, the high-pressure competitive environment has become a place where she is desperately trying to heal. After suffering another difficult setback in Lausanne, the Jamaican sprint star offered a public glimpse into the emotional battle behind her highly anticipated athletic return. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist recently utilized social media to provide an emotional update on her grueling recovery process.

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Jackson shared a post on Facebook highlighting a picture of herself from the Athletissima meet in Lausanne. She captioned it with a poignant message reading, “Your smile is proof that light can live through storms. #ARoughPatchOfLife #MentalHealthMatters.”

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The caption perfectly captured how she has been trying to navigate through a remarkably tough phase in her personal and professional life. That encouraging online message stands in stark contrast to the devastating scene that recently unfolded on the track.

During her latest appearance at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, the Jamaican looked incredibly comfortable early in the women’s 200m. She stayed right among the race leaders as the stacked field came surging through the bend. Then, almost without warning, her powerful stride drastically changed. Jackson suddenly slowed before pulling up completely and eventually going down on the track. Medical staff immediately helped her away while the race continued without one of its biggest names. The sudden physical breakdown was especially concerning given the grueling medical history she has already endured.

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The Jamaican famously missed the Paris 2024 Olympics because of a severe injury before returning to the global stage in 2025 to claim a World Championships bronze. She had firmly established herself as the second-fastest woman ever in the 200m, coming within touching distance of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34-second world record. This latest Diamond League appearance was supposed to be a massive step forward to reclaim that historical speed. This latest physical hurdle unfortunately arrived just days after a massive tragedy completely shattered her emotional foundation.

The Lausanne physical setback occurred just days after Jackson admitted she was still trying to find her footing emotionally following the death of her longtime coach and mentor, Stephen Francis. The legendary Jamaican track coach died on July 4, 2026, just a day after celebrating his 64th birthday. Francis had been a massive part of Jackson’s daily life since she was 19 years old. The legendary sprint coach had served as the guiding force behind her entire professional athletic journey.

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Francis famously co-founded the MVP Track & Field Club and helped directly shape the careers of several elite Jamaican sprint stars, including Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah. For nearly 12 years, Francis had been a deeply familiar presence through the biggest moments of her championship career. She recently opened up about the devastating psychological toll of losing that lifelong mentor.

Shericka Jackson opens up about a “rough couple of weeks”

Speaking before the Lausanne meeting, Jackson admitted that coming to terms with Francis’ death had been incredibly difficult.

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“It’s been a rough couple of weeks,” Jackson said. “I knew him when I was 19, and now I’m 32. So, for that part of my life to feel like it’s gone, well, it’s gone forever.”

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Her words revealed just how deeply the loss had affected her. For nearly 12 years, Francis had been a familiar presence through some of the biggest moments of her career. And while his tough coaching methods were well known, Jackson remembered another side of him.

“He was a really, really nice person,” she said. “He’s somebody [who] will forever be in my heart. Forever grateful for him. And I miss him.”

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Jackson acknowledged that there have been days when she simply has not felt mentally prepared to train at an elite level. Her overall relationship with the sport of athletics has completely fractured during this grieving period.

“I’m trying to fall in love with [it] again,” she admitted. “I think every time I fall in love with the sport all over again, something happens and takes away a little bit of my joy.”

Jackson was unexpectedly listed for the women’s 100m at the Silesia Diamond League shortly after the Lausanne incident, but she did not appear in the final results. For a legendary athlete carrying immense grief while trying to rebuild her body and confidence, simply taking the next step matters far more than securing additional medals. She will continue to prioritize her physical and mental rehabilitation as the 2026 athletic calendar winds down this fall.