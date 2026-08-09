Team USA Completely Wiped Out by Last-Minute Effort in Women’s 4x100m at World U20

It took a miracle to knock out Team USA at the women’s 4x100m at the World U20 Championships. For most of the race, Nigeria looked out of the picture. Then Miracle Ezechukwu got the baton… and everything changed.

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The Nigerian quartet appeared to be heading toward disappointment in the women’s 4x100m heats at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene. But with the finish line approaching, Ezechukwu produced a stunning final leg to drag Nigeria from fifth into the automatic qualifying spots and leave the United States watching from the wrong side of the line.

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Australia controlled the third heat, crossing in an Australian U20 record of 43.44 seconds, while Jamaica followed in 43.61. Nigeria finished third in 43.65, with the United States just behind in 43.67. Despite setting a season best, the Americans were eliminated.

The difference came down to those final few meters…

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Ezechukwu reportedly produced a remarkable 9.81-second anchor split, charging past the American runner before dipping at the line to secure Nigeria’s place in the final. It was the kind of finish that seemed unlikely only seconds earlier.

The Nigerian team of Lucy Nwankwo, Tima Ugoh, Rosemary Nwankwo and Ezechukwu had done enough to stay in contention. Then their anchor turned a difficult race into one of the most dramatic moments of the session.

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For Team USA, it was a particularly painful exit. The Americans had already shown plenty of strength in the relay events in Eugene. The mixed 4x400m team opened the championships by setting a world U20 best of 3:15.31, while the women’s 4x400m squad topped its qualifying field in 3:32.66. The men’s 4x400m team also entered its final as the fastest qualifier after clocking 3:04.55.

Nigeria’s return to the women’s 4x100m final in 2026 is special on many levels because of the disappointments at the previous two editions. At the 2022 World U20 Championships, the quartet of Adijatu Rejoice Sule, Praise Ofoku, Adetutu Funmilayo Aladeloye and Obi Jennifer Chukwuka dropped the baton, ending their hopes of reaching the final.

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Two years later, at the 2024 championships, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Prestina Ochonogor, Onyah and Precious Nzeakor were disqualified in the heats for a rule violation. Those back-to-back exits meant that Nigeria had not reached the women’s 4x100m final since 2021.

But the women’s 4x100m proved to be a different story. Nigeria, meanwhile, found another gear when it mattered most. What did the Nigerians say after this incredible performance?

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Miracle Ezechukwu turns disappointment into motivation

The hero of the comeback was carrying more than just the baton into that final straight. Only a day earlier, Ezechukwu had suffered a disqualification in the 200m after running a personal-best 22.61 seconds, a performance that appeared to have secured her a place in the final. The result left her devastated after arriving in Eugene with medal ambitions. She admitted that the setback hurt, but she refused to let it become the end of her championship.

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“It was very sad yesterday because that was my target coming here, getting a medal in my individual race,” Ezechukwu said. “I won’t say that it did not affect me. It did. But it’s just talking to myself.”

Her coach, teammates and the wider Nigerian contingent helped her through the disappointment. When the relay came around, she had another opportunity.

And this time, she delivered. Speaking about the anchor leg, Ezechukwu was quick to credit the belief within the team.

“I just believe in us that no matter what happens, we are going to get to the final,” she said. There was still plenty to fix. Ezechukwu acknowledged that the heat had not gone perfectly, but she knew what her job was once the baton reached her.

“I just wanted my team to qualify,” she explained. That simple objective turned into a spectacular finish.

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For Lucy Nwankwo, the race carried its own significance. The teenager was celebrating her first global final, and the emotion was obvious after Nigeria secured its place.

“I’m very happy I’ll be able to,” she said, reflecting on reaching the final. Rosemary Nwankwo was more measured when asked about her second-leg performance. There was no grand speech, just the satisfaction of knowing she had done her part.

“I did my best,” she said. “I just want what I can, and I have more… come to the finals.”

Ugoh had an even more demanding day. She had competed in the 4x400m less than an hour before returning for the 4x100m. Fatigue was beginning to creep in, but she still pushed through.

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“I did my best,” Ugoh said. “I believe myself that I’m going to do well, but in the final I’m going to do my best.”

Now Nigeria has a chance to do exactly that. And the quartet isn’t heading into the final simply hoping to enjoy the experience. Their message back home was clear: they believe something bigger is possible.

“Thank you so much for all the support you’ve been doing for us,” Rosemary said. “We are going to come with a gold medal in the final.” Lucy also took a moment to thank Nigerians for their support and for the opportunity to compete on the global stage.

Ezechukwu, meanwhile, wants her team to approach the final without carrying the weight of expectation.

The United States came into the race with impressive relay credentials and a season-best performance. It still wasn’t enough. Nigeria needed a miracle, and its anchor produced one.