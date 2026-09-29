Third Athlete Faces Doping Ban From 2020 Race That Posted Unthinkable Numbers

The 2020 Valencia Half Marathon looked almost unreal in the rearview mirror. Records fell, world-class runners packed the finish line, and several athletes produced performances that seemed almost untouchable. Six years later, one of the fastest half marathons ever staged has a strange footnote attached to it – a third runner from that extraordinary race has now joined a troubling list of athletes facing anti-doping sanctions.

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Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo has been handed a two-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for chlortalidone, a prohibited diuretic and masking agent. The sanction runs from September 1, 2026, through August 31, 2028, with his results from July 19 onward disqualified.

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Kimaiyo’s case came from an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya on July 19. After several samples were unsuitable for analysis because of low specific gravity, a fifth sample was eventually tested at a WADA-accredited laboratory in Paris. It returned an adverse analytical finding for chlortalidone.

The Kenyan told the AIU that he had taken medication belonging to his wife about a week before the test to deal with pain after long runs. He said he did not know the tablets contained chlortalidone and could not remember their name. He later provided photographs of the prescription medicine OLMECURE-CT 40, which contains olmesartan medoxomil and chlortalidone.

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The AIU found no evidence that the violation was intentional. Kimaiyo accepted the anti-doping rule violations and the consequences, resulting in a two-year period of ineligibility. His results, titles, medals, points, and prize money earned from July 19, 2026, are subject to disqualification.

That ruling now adds another chapter to the remarkable and increasingly complicated history of the 2020 Valencia Half Marathon.

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Kimaiyo finished fourth in the official World Athletics results that day, clocking 58:11. Ahead of him were Kibiwott Kandie in a world-record 57:32, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo in 57:37 and Alexander Munyao in 57:59. Rhonex Kipruto also finished among the leading runners, recording 57:49.

The race produced astonishing numbers. Kandie shattered Geoffrey Kamworor’s previous world record by 29 seconds, while Kiplimo, Kipruto and Munyao also broke 58 minutes. Kimaiyo’s 58:11 was itself an extraordinary performance and remained among the fastest times ever recorded over the distance.

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Who were the other two athletes from this historic race to face the doping ban?

Kibiwott Kandie, the man who produced the headline-grabbing 57:32, received a seven-year ban in 2026 after admitting to violations for refusing to provide a sample and tampering with the doping-control process. His suspension was backdated to March 14, 2025, and runs until March 13, 2032.

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The AIU said its investigation found that Kandie’s initial explanations for refusing the test were false. A forensic examination of his phone and financial records also formed part of the investigation before he accepted the charges.

Then there is Rhonex Kipruto. The Kenyan finished third in Valencia in 57:49 and later became the 10km road world-record holder after running 26:24 at the same city’s 2020 10K. In 2024, the AIU sanctioned him over abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport, and his Valencia record was annulled.

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Kipruto initially received a six-year ban, although the Court of Arbitration for Sport later reduced it to five years. The original disciplinary decision also disqualified results from the relevant period, including his 2020 world record.

The 2020 Valencia race still stands as a landmark day in distance running, with Kandie, Kiplimo and Munyao producing extraordinary times and Kimaiyo recording 58:11. World Athletics’ historical results continue to list those performances according to their current status.

Kimaiyo’s own career continued to grow after that breakthrough. He later recorded a 2:04:01 marathon personal best at Hamburg in 2025 and had established himself as a major road-racing contender. World Athletics lists 58:11 for his half marathon and 2:04:01 for the marathon as his personal bests.

Now, his career faces a two-year interruption.

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The three cases are different and arose from different anti-doping rule violations. But their connection to that extraordinary Valencia field makes the 2020 race’s legacy increasingly complicated – a reminder that remarkable numbers can remain in the record books while the stories behind them continue to change.