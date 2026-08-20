34-Year-Old Runner Banned for 2 Years Over Prohibited Pain Killer Usage

Just months after celebrating the biggest victory of his career, South African marathoner Thantsha Reghen Magwai has been handed a two-year ban after testing positive for morphine.

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The 34-year-old runner’s result came from an in-competition urine sample collected on May 3 at the Durban International Marathon. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that the sample contained morphine above the applicable decision limit, with the substance listed as a prohibited narcotic under the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

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The AIU said Magwai did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption for morphine and found no apparent departure from testing or laboratory standards that could have caused the adverse analytical finding.

Magwai was notified of the alleged anti-doping rule violations on August 14. He was given the opportunity to request laboratory documentation, have his B sample analyzed and provide an explanation for the finding. Instead, he admitted the violations and accepted the proposed consequences the following day, in what is his first anti-doping rule violation.

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Since morphine is classified as a specified substance prohibited only in competition, the standard sanction is two years unless the AIU can prove the violation was intentional. The AIU said it found no evidence of intent, and Magwai’s two-year suspension began on August 14, 2026, running through August 13, 2028. His results from May 3 onward are disqualified, along with any titles, medals, points, and prize or appearance money tied to them.

That last part cuts deep, because May 3 wasn’t just any race for Magwai. It was the best day of his career.

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From marathon glory to a setback, that’s how the year has been for Thantsha Reghen Magwai

The timing makes the case sting even more. On the same day his sample was collected, Magwai was busy having a breakthrough.

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At the Durban International Marathon, he ran a personal best of 2:11:20 to win the open race and claim the South African Marathon Championships title, his first national title after several difficult seasons. A year earlier, he’d finished the same event in 2:13:58. This time, he held back until roughly the final five kilometers before making his move, pulling clear of Samuel Cijimpi Moloi, who finished second in a personal-best 2:11:31. Simon Sibeko rounded out an all-South African podium in 2:13:11.

The win earned Magwai R80,000 for the open race, plus an additional R30,000 for the national title, along with the gold medal he’d spent years chasing.

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“I’m happy to win the race. In the past, I have obtained silver and bronze medals in the nationals and gold was the one that was left in my cabinet. To be able to get it, is exciting,” Magwai said after the race.

The victory doubled as a fresh start. Magwai had struggled to get the results he wanted over the previous two years and eventually changed coaches, joining the training group led by Caster and Violet Semenya, a move he credited with helping him regain his confidence.

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“It’s very difficult to train hard and not get the desired results,” Magwai said. “But I told myself that my time is coming and today turned out to be my day.”

The AIU’s decision, dated August 18 and issued from Monaco, doesn’t claim the morphine finding was intentional, and because Magwai admitted the violation, there will be no hearing to argue otherwise. The ruling stands as the AIU’s final decision, though WADA and the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport both retain the right to appeal it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, a window that would also open Magwai to a cross-appeal of his own if either body pursues it. Barring that, his next chance to race competitively doesn’t arrive until his suspension ends on August 13, 2028.



