3-Time Olympian Denied Medical Treatment as US Committee Reportedly Does Nothing

Lolo Jones represented Team USA for more than two decades. She has put her body on the line for them all these years. But when she needed Team USA the most, she says it failed her.

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An admission from the USOPC has recently reignited questions that extend far beyond one athlete. The controversy stems from an incident when the three-time Olympian suffered what she later learned was a serious spinal injury while testing new bobsleds just days before the 2025 World Championships.

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According to documents cited by the Southern California News Group, the USOPC has since acknowledged that Jones was wrongfully denied medical treatment at the Olympic Training Center after a scheduled appointment was cancelled. Jones was reportedly told she had already used her allotted massage for the week, despite experiencing symptoms that included severe back pain, numbness, foot drop, and loss of bladder control. The treatment was never rescheduled before the World Championships.

Frustrated by the decision, Jones confronted members of the medical staff. According to the USOPC documents, Jones called medical director John Faltus a “a horrible f—— human being.”

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Faltus alleged that Jones made an obscene gesture toward him, an allegation Jones has denied. “This behavior is a direct violation of the OPTC Code of Conduct,” Julie Marra, director of the USOPC Training Center in Lake Placid, wrote in an email to Jones.

Days after that incident, the USOPC suspended her from the Olympic Training Center for four months, citing a violation of its Code of Conduct. However, according to the report, Jones’ legal team argued that no specific rule violation was ever identified, eyewitnesses were never interviewed, and the punishment came despite the USOPC later acknowledging that cancelling her medical appointment had been a mistake.

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The suspension had consequences far beyond access to the building. During her recovery from spinal surgery, Jones was reportedly barred from the Olympic Training Center’s medical services, rehabilitation facilities, weight room and push track… resources that elite athletes routinely rely upon during rehabilitation.

While the USOPC later offered a limited reinstatement for a specific training camp, the report states that her full access had not been restored months after the original suspension.

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The situation only grew more controversial after USA Bobsled left the former world champion off the national team despite her results. According to the report, Jones met seven of the nine published selection criteria but still missed selection, adding another layer to a dispute that has already raised concerns about athlete welfare, governance, and transparency within the program.

What was Lolo Jones’ initial reaction to this controversial decision?

The 43-year-old American hurdler and bobsledder is one of the biggest star athletes in the country. Lolo Jones won indoor nations thrice (2007, 2008, 2009) in the 60m hurdles, with gold medals at the World Indoor Championships in 2008 and 2010. She also won outdoor national titles twice (2008, 2010) in the 100m hurdles. Reacting to this incident for the first time on Instagram (21 June, 2025), she wrote:

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“I have competed for this country for over 20 years, and I’m shocked at the treatment I’ve had in the last five months.” A few days later, she shared another post on Olympic Day, showcasing her astonishment over how things have shaped up for her.

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“I’m one of the few athletes who’s competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, yet I’m currently not allowed inside any Olympic Training Center,” she wrote.

She went on to explain what led to the confrontation. “Why? Because I voiced my frustration after being denied access to medical care following a severe bobsled injury. A few days before World Championships began, I sustained a spinal injury that caused me to lose all bladder control, a herniated disc, a disc bulge, and multiple tears in my back while testing out new bobsleds for Team USA.”

According to Jones, the disagreement only occurred after an urgent treatment appointment was cancelled because she had already received the week’s allotted care.

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The veteran Olympian later revealed that the mediation process left her emotionally drained. “We had a 30-minute mediation before Worlds where they made me cry,” she said. More strikingly, Jones claimed the USOPC acknowledged mistakes in handling her medical appointment but still upheld the suspension.

In subsequent social media posts, Jones accused the organization of “weaponizing” access to medical care and training facilities against athletes who speak out. She also alleged that other winter athletes had privately shared similar concerns about retaliation.

In a recent tweet, she urged everyone to help stop what they are doing at USA Bobsled. According to her recent statements, she was never given an X-ray or an MRI. In fact, she wasn’t even allowed to use the ice bat to numb the pain. “Had my pilot hit a wall, I would be paralyzed today.”

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Throughout her career, Lolo Jones has often spoken about embracing adversity rather than allowing it to define her. Now, however, her biggest battle appears to be taking place away from the track and the ice, as questions continue to swirl over how one of Team USA’s most recognizable athletes was treated when she needed help the most.