Track Champion Kept Shut About Record-Breaking Sprinter’s Doping Details That Earned Her Gold Medal

The women’s 200m final at the Commonwealth Games delivered blistering speed, but it was what happened after the finish line that sparked the biggest conversation. As Adaejah Hodge celebrated gold, the post-race atmosphere turned noticeably tense, with Australian sprint star Torrie Lewis making it clear there was more she wanted to say than she was allowed to.

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After crossing sixth in 22.88 seconds, Lewis was asked about Hodge’s victory. The Australian, who had already claimed 100m bronze and lowered her own national record earlier in the Games, carefully chose her words.

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“Let’s just say I’m not surprised no one shook her hand, and I’m not supposed to say any more than that,” Lewis said. “I’ve been told not to say anything about that. I would love to say some words, but I’m not allowed to.

“I think everyone knows what I would like to say, but yeah, just fill in the blanks yourself.”

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The remarks came moments after Hodge powered to Commonwealth Games gold in a Games record 22.07 seconds, comfortably finishing ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Shaniqua Bascombe and Jamaica’s Alana Reid. However, reports from Scotstoun Stadium also suggested that none of Hodge’s fellow finalists, including Lewis, congratulated her with a handshake or embrace after the race. But the frosty reception wasn’t without history.

The pair first met on the biggest junior stage at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima. Hodge crossed the line first in the 200m, leaving Lewis with silver. Months later, however, the result was overturned after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced that Hodge had tested positive for the banned metabolic modulator GW501516, also known as Cardarine, following that championship.

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The British Virgin Islands sprinter was stripped of her world junior title, while Lewis was elevated to gold and officially recognized as the world U20 champion. Australia’s Jess Milat also moved into the bronze-medal position. Reacting to that decision earlier this year, Lewis admitted the medal upgrade came with mixed emotions.

She said athletes who receive doping sanctions inevitably carry suspicion, adding that although she was now recognized as the fastest clean athlete in Lima, nothing could replace standing atop the podium, hearing Australia’s national anthem, and celebrating the moment in real time.

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Hodge’s suspension was originally set at two years but was reduced to 17 months after investigators concluded she had unintentionally ingested the substance and provided what the AIU described as “substantial assistance” during its investigation. That reduction allowed the American college-based sprinter to return to competition in January, making her eligible for the Commonwealth Games. But what was Adaejah Hodge’s reaction to the handshake snub?

“It’s competition. Our goal out here is to win,” she said. “If you want to shake my hand, shake my hand. If you don’t, don’t. I’m gonna be a good sport and tell everybody good job.”

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She also insisted the difficult chapter was behind her, saying she wanted to prove she never needed performance-enhancing substances to succeed.

“I knew I had to put in extra work to prove to the haters that I am Adaejah Hodge.”

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Judging by the emotions still lingering after the finish, it seems like this off-the-track battle isn’t ending anytime soon.