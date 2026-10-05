Track Olympian Gets Honored During NFL London Games Infront of Home Crowd

Amy Hunt’s four European gold medals have already become part of British athletics history. On Sunday, she traded the track for the NFL field but still had her four golden reminders of home success with her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 24-year-old Olympian sprinter was among the special guests at the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, proudly displaying the medals she collected at the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham. With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Washington Commanders, Hunt received a special shoutout in front of a home crowd still basking in her historic achievement. She was recognized during the pre-game ceremony for her four European gold medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Colts won 30-13, Hunt’s appearance offered British fans another reason to celebrate. The sprint star had recently made European Championships history by becoming the first athlete to win four gold medals at a single edition.

Hunt performed the coin toss – a moment that bridged her track world and newfound NFL passion.

ADVERTISEMENT



Speaking to Sky Sports at the London Games, she explained why her NFL allegiance belongs to the Minnesota Vikings. “My NFL team is the Vikings, and I’ve never actually been to Minnesota, but it’s because when I was younger I was such a really hardcore feminist young girl, and I always wanted to, like, eat a Yorkie, cause it was like it’s only for men. And so then when I was starting to get into NFL, my dad was encouraging me to pick a team. I saw the Vikings, and I was like, ‘Yes, it’s the Vikings. Yeah.'” Hunt sees something familiar in the way NFL players combine physical ability with tactical thinking.



“I love NFL cause you can win through being kind of physical, but you can also win through being smart, so I think there are so many people all over the world that could be really good… Oh my god… could be really good at it. That’s actually scary.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Hunt was not the only Olympic star enjoying the London spectacle. Gymnastics icon Simone Biles was also spotted at the stadium, with Sky Sports speaking to both athletes alongside boxer Caroline Dubois and rugby star Marcus Smith about their NFL loyalties.





ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Hunt’s historic feat at the European Championships

Just weeks earlier, Hunt had turned Alexander Stadium into her own stage.

The Nottinghamshire-born sprinter entered Birmingham with ambitious expectations. In February, she had admitted that three gold medals would be her dream. Instead, she walked away with four.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it is definitely important to celebrate the wins when they happen because life is short and you don’t win four golds very often,” Hunt said after her remarkable championship. :I think I have almost run out of words – it has been euphoric, I have been living in such a dreamland.”



Her haul included the 100m, 200m, women’s 4x100m relay and mixed 4x100m relay. She even joked about how modest the celebration was compared with the scale of the achievement. “I had a little glass of champagne with my coach last night, and that was a nice little wholesome celebration for me because it’s straight back to work at the end of this week!”

ADVERTISEMENT



That attitude has become part of Hunt’s story. Her road to the top has included a serious quad tendon injury, the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the difficult balancing act of studying at Cambridge University while pursuing an elite athletics career. Yet each setback pushed her toward a bigger breakthrough.

That breakthrough arrived in 2025. Hunt won her first British senior outdoor title in the 100m before claiming 200m silver at the World Championships in Tokyo—the first global individual medal of her career. Then came Birmingham.

She opened the championships with 100m gold before adding the 200m title. The relay victories followed, completing a four-gold sweep that had never been achieved before at a European Championships. “Four golds was the dream and perhaps dreams do come true,” Hunt said.



Her confidence now extends well beyond one memorable week. She has already spoken about wanting to replicate her sprint dominance at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT



That target will bring tougher tests. Dina Asher-Smith’s British records of 10.83 seconds for the 100m and 21.88 for the 200m remain out of reach, while the world’s leading sprinters will be waiting on the biggest stages.



But Hunt (who won a silver medal at the 4×100 m relay at the Paris Olympics) has already shown she does not shy away from expectation. “You can have everything you ever dreamed of,” she said. “There is no world in which you need to put limits on yourself.”



From four European gold medals to a Vikings jersey and an NFL London spotlight, Hunt’s week away from the track was another reminder of how quickly her profile is growing. The medals she carried into Tottenham were proof of what she has already achieved. What comes next could determine just how far this new chapter takes her.