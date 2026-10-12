US Runner Apologizes for Bold Claim on Live Interview Right Before Chicago Race

Patrick Cullen wanted the 2026 Chicago Marathon to introduce him to the running world. Instead, the 24-year-old American left with a painful lesson in how quickly a bold prediction can unravel over 26.2 miles.

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Before the race, Cullen confidently declared that he would run a 2:06 marathon on the LetsRun forum: “You’ve never heard of me right now, but you will.” But when Sunday’s race unfolded, his performance fell well short of that ambition. He finished 42nd in 2:17:17, prompting an apology to those who had supported his ambitions.

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“I’m incredibly sorry for everyone I let down and disappointed. I wanted this more than anything,” Cullen wrote on Strava. “I don’t really have anything else in this life, and I tried my best. I just didn’t have it today.” The disappointment was stark, especially after Cullen spent the build-up making his ambitions public. Yet his Chicago experience also revealed the risks of chasing a breakthrough on one of marathon running’s biggest stages.

Cullen arrived in Chicago with reason to believe he could improve. After running personal bests of 13:52 for 5,000 meters and 28:38 for 10,000 meters in college, he moved to the marathon following his graduation. His first two attempts showed promise, even if his aggressive pacing left him short of his goals.

He debuted in Ottawa in May, clocking 2:13:18 after covering the first half in 65:06. At the Gold Coast Marathon in July, he went out even faster, reaching halfway in 63:31 before finishing in 2:12:15.

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Chicago was supposed to be his breakthrough. Coached by James McKirdy, Cullen had invested heavily in the preparation and hoped a standout performance would help him earn a shoe sponsorship. He also wanted to bring attention to himself in a sport where runners outside the leading pack can struggle to get noticed.



Five days before the Chicago Marathon, Cullen announced his 2:06:xx target on LetsRun, explaining his reasoning. He argued that runners with ambitious goals often stay quiet because they fear ridicule if they fail. He preferred to put pressure on himself and give people a reason to follow his performance.

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That confidence, however, made the eventual result harder to absorb. Cullen had covered the first half in 1:03:41, maintaining an aggressive approach before his pace began to slip. From around the 20-mile mark, he struggled to sustain his rhythm, and the finish came in 2:17:17, more than 11 minutes outside his stated target.



His apology reflected the emotional weight he had attached to the race. Rather than dismissing the result, Cullen acknowledged his disappointment and admitted he had not delivered the performance he wanted.

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While Cullen’s ambitious target ended in disappointment, Vinny Mauri, another American, took a major risk in Chicago with an aggressive strategy.

Patrick Cullen’s compatriot Vinny Mauri’s bold gamble produces a different outcome

Cullen was not the only American willing to take a major risk in Chicago. Vinny Mauri also arrived determined to test his limits, but his aggressive strategy carried him much closer to the sport’s elite.

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At the 15-kilometer mark, Mauri was running with a leading group and had moved onto a pace that threatened Conner Mantz’s American record of 2:04:43. Instead of settling into the pack, the 25-year-old accelerated, deciding to chase something even bigger.

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“I realized in the moment, you never know when you’re going to feel good on race day,” Mauri said. “And I felt great on race day…I was like, hey, no offense to the American record, I don’t want to run 2:04. I want to run 2:03 today.”

For a while, the gamble looked inspired. Mauri built a lead over the other Americans and remained on record pace deep into the race. But a troublesome hamstring forced him to stop several times, allowing Clayton Young and Charles Hicks to catch and pass him.



Mauri eventually finished tenth in 2:06:45. Young took seventh in 2:05:23, while Hicks placed eighth in 2:05:35. Unlike Cullen, Mauri came away with a performance that demonstrated his potential despite falling short of his most ambitious target. He acknowledged that his early surge had cost him late in the race, but he remained proud of taking the chance.

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Cullen’s result was a tougher reminder that confidence and preparation do not always translate into the desired finish. His willingness to make his ambitions public created expectations he could not meet in Chicago. Still, one disappointing marathon does not define a runner’s future. What matters now is how he responds, learns from the experience and approaches his next opportunity.