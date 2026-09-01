USATF Announces Support for Track and Field Athlete-Moms Away From Competing

Stepping away from elite competition traditionally represents a massive career risk for professional athletes. Becoming a mother introduces an entirely different set of physical and financial challenges for women pursuing international glory. A prominent national sporting organization is actively working to eliminate this difficult professional ultimatum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The USATF Foundation officially announced Jalaysi’Ya Smith and Anna Camp-Bennett as the newest recipients of its prestigious Maternity Grant. This specialized funding provides essential financial support to professional athletes attempting to return to elite track and field following childbirth. This specific financial initiative directly targets the massive hidden costs associated with postpartum athletic rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to the track requires far more than internal motivation and standard physical therapy. Professional athletes face mounting medical bills, childcare costs, specialized coaching fees, and massive travel expenses while simultaneously adjusting to motherhood. The national governing body recently overhauled its administrative framework to properly address these exact financial burdens.

USA Track & Field completely revolutionized its broader maternity-support policy during the 2024 athletic season. The organization recognized that the standard one-year support window offered by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee frequently failed to give mothers adequate time to regain elite form. This administrative overhaul dramatically extended the timeline for essential organizational benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expanded policy allows athletes to continuously receive support until they secure another official opportunity to requalify for Tier benefits. This vital assistance covers medical expenses, specialized coaching, travel assistance, and complete reimbursement for COBRA health insurance premiums. The foundation previously utilized this exact framework to assist other prominent American athletes.

The USATF Foundation previously awarded these crucial maternity grants to elite runners Paige Wood and Elaina Tabb. This expanding initiative proves the organization views maternal assistance as a mandatory investment in overall athlete welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest grant recipients quickly issued public statements detailing exactly how this funding impacts their professional futures.

What did Jalaysi’Ya Smith and Anna Camp-Bennett say after receiving the grant?

Smith firmly understands the extreme difficulty of chasing Olympic aspirations while navigating massive personal life changes. The American hurdler previously represented Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships before reaching the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials semifinals. She welcomed her first child in February 2026 after establishing a blistering 100m hurdles personal best of 12.75 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her recent transition into motherhood completely intensified her personal drive to return to the highest levels of international competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Becoming a mother didn’t change my dream; it gave me an even greater reason to chase it,” Smith said. “This grant represents more than financial support; it represents the belief that motherhood and elite competition can coexist!” Her fellow grant recipient echoed those exact sentiments regarding the importance of maternal investments.

Camp-Bennett captured the 1,500m national title at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships for BYU before turning professional with Adidas. She currently boasts massive personal bests of 2:00.60 in the 800m and 4:04.99 in the 1,500m under coach Diljeet Taylor. The elite distance runner fully acknowledges the massive financial realities of executing a successful postpartum comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am incredibly grateful to the USATF Foundation for awarding me a Maternity Grant,” Camp-Bennett stated. “These funds will help with childcare, recovery, and training costs.”

She views this national funding as a critical tool for maintaining America’s dominance in international athletics.

“I love that the USATF Foundation is investing in female athletes and mothers in this way and helping to retain some of the best talent in the U.S.,” Camp-Bennett added.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two determined athletes will utilize this essential financial backing to properly rebuild their elite competitive careers as the 2026 athletic calendar enters September.



“I am incredibly grateful to the USATF Foundation for awarding me a Maternity Grant,” Camp-Bennett said. “These funds will help with childcare, recovery, and training costs.”



She sees the initiative as something bigger than her own comeback, too. “I love that the USATF Foundation is investing in female athletes and mothers in this way and helping to retain some of the best talent in the U.S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That may ultimately be the most important part of the program. A pregnancy can pause an athlete’s season, but it does not have to close the door on her career.

For Smith and Camp-Bennett, the road back to the track is only beginning. This time, they will have a little more support behind them.