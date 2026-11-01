“Was Just Like You”: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Shares Valuable Advice With Youngsters at Youth Olympics

Every champion has a story that begins long before the medals arrive. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden knows that journey well, and as young athletes prepare for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the American sprint star has a message for those hoping to follow in her footsteps.

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In a motivational video shared by the official Olympics account, the Olympic champion looked beyond her achievements to speak directly to the next generation. Rather than offering a formula for winning, she reminded young competitors that frustration, disappointment, and self-doubt are all part of an athlete’s journey.

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“Hi, my name is Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and I am a world champion and Olympic gold and bronze medalist in athletics for Team USA. And for all you young athletes out there, I was just like you. Actually, I still am. It gets frustrating. Sometimes I’m happy, sometimes I’m upset, but you always have to stay true to who you are and what you bring to the table. So allow yourself in that moment to be able to feel what you feel, but don’t stay stuck in it. Keep moving forward. Keep putting one foot in front of the other. And I guarantee you, you’ll be able to look at whatever you were mad at and laugh at it, because it wasn’t that serious,” Jefferson-Wooden said.

Her words carry weight because the American knows that reaching the top does not mean leaving difficult moments behind. After winning Olympic medals and becoming a world champion, she has continued to use her platform to encourage young athletes to believe in themselves. Her message also fits the spirit of the #LetsMove campaign, which aims to inspire more young people to engage with sport and embrace Olympic values.

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Jefferson-Wooden’s commitment to youth development goes beyond motivational videos. She has spoken openly about the importance of having a support system, describing success as something that rarely happens without a community standing behind an athlete.



At the 2026 Kids’ Athletics Ultimate Challenge in Budapest, where she served as a team captain alongside Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, she stressed that young athletes need people who support them through both victories and setbacks. She also shared her belief that children from different backgrounds can relate to one another through sport.

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That outlook has shaped her work away from the track, too. Through The Village Initiative Incorporated, her nonprofit organization, Jefferson-Wooden hopes to support children and families by creating stronger communities and opportunities. For her, medals are only one part of an athlete’s legacy. What matters just as much is what champions do with the influence their success gives them.

Team USA prepares for a historic Youth Olympics

The message comes at a significant moment for young athletes. Dakar 2026 marks the first time the Youth Olympic Games will take place on African soil, bringing together emerging talent from across the world between October 31 and November 13.

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Team USA has selected 29 athletes across 12 sports, with seven male and 22 female competitors representing the country. Beach volleyball player Caden Phillips and rugby sevens athlete Luisa Moala carried the American flag at the opening ceremony on October 31.

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Both athletes have already made their mark in their respective sports. Phillips secured his place after winning the U.S. Youth Olympic Beach Trials before finishing ninth at the U18 Beach Volleyball World Championships in the Netherlands. Moala, meanwhile, has risen quickly through the rugby ranks despite taking up the sport only five years ago. She will also co-captain the American women’s rugby sevens team.

For Moala, representing the country means carrying the hopes of more than just herself. She spoke about wearing the USA jersey for her family, supporters back home, and young girls helping rugby grow across the country. Her message echoes Jefferson-Wooden’s advice: talent matters, but so does the ability to inspire others.

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Team USA also arrives with a proud Youth Olympic history. The country has competed at every Summer Youth Olympic Games since the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, collecting 61 medals across four editions: 20 gold, 19 silver, and 22 bronze. Several former participants have since reached the senior Olympic stage, including sprinters Noah Lyles and Athing Mu, swimmer Kate Douglass, and basketball star Napheesa Collier.

In total, 89 former U.S. Youth Olympians have gone on to compete at the Olympics or Olympic Winter Games. That history gives the Dakar delegation another reason to dream big, particularly with Los Angeles 2028 approaching.



Among the prospects to watch are archer Aarya Arun, who recently claimed a national youth title and set a world record in the U18 recurve division, and beach wrestler Matilda Hruby, who won U17 world and Pan-American titles in 2026. The women’s rugby sevens squad also features several promising young players, including Lavinia Lomu, Sophia Johnson, and Hunivaololo Folau.

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For these athletes, Dakar could become the first major chapter of much bigger careers. Jefferson-Wooden’s advice offers a timely reminder that the road will not always be smooth. There will be difficult days, moments of frustration, and results that do not go their way. But learning to move forward without losing sight of who they are could prove just as valuable as any medal they win.