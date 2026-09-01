“Wasn’t Part of the Plan”: Noah Lyles Reveals Olympic Moment He Is Still Looking Forward To

Noah Lyles achieved ultimate global supremacy by capturing the men’s 100m title at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The dramatic photo-finish victory officially cemented his status as the fastest man in the world. This monumental career achievement simultaneously highlighted a deeply personal missing piece.

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Noah and his younger brother Josephus forged a powerful childhood pact while watching the London 2012 Games together. The two siblings explicitly promised to eventually turn professional together and capture Olympic championships side-by-side. The younger Lyles brother unfortunately failed to qualify for the 100m event during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. This specific familial absence fundamentally altered the reigning champion’s golden experience.

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“We were watching the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, and we made the dream together that we’re gonna be the Olympians and we’re gonna be Olympic champions,” Noah recalled on the Ready Set Go podcast. “That was my first Olympics, and I always imagined it with him there. And not having him there was like, ‘Wow, this… that wasn’t part of the plan.’ And it still hasn’t been a part of the plan.”

Another devastating personal loss compounded this complicated emotional reality. Noah’s longtime high-school coach Rashawn Jackson passed away shortly after the elite sprinter officially qualified for the Paris Games. Jackson served as one of the earliest advocates who genuinely believed Noah could dominate the 100m sprint despite his historic 200m pedigree. The Olympic champion carried those powerful memories directly to the starting blocks.

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The elite sprinter explicitly dedicated the historic race to his fallen mentor just before the starting gun fired. Lyles remembered thinking, “This one is for you, man” as he prepared to explode down the track. The subsequent victory triggered a massive wave of bittersweet emotions regarding his missing support system.

“I thought he was going to be here to see it, I’ll be honest,” Lyles said, visibly emotional. “But I know that he’s watching.” The younger Lyles brother simultaneously battled his own psychological hurdles regarding these massive family expectations.

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What did Josephus Lyles learn from being compared to his brother Noah Lyles?

Josephus spent years navigating the intense pressure of sharing identical athletic ambitions alongside a global superstar. The brothers trained together daily and entered the professional track circuit simultaneously before their career trajectories drastically diverged. The younger sibling openly discussed the immense psychological toll of measuring his own success against his brother’s historic accolades.

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“I was comparing myself to [Noah] and thinking, OK, well, he’s achieved all of this. I train just as hard as him, we do similar things, but I feel like I’m not achieving that,” Josephus once admitted. Missing the 2019 World Championships ultimately forced a massive philosophical reset.

The younger sprinter completely abandoned those toxic familial comparisons to embrace his own unique athletic journey.

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“I switched my mindset to focusing on doing what I can do and being very happy for my brother and my training partners,” he explained. The change, he said, felt like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders.

That mentality became especially important as injuries and missed opportunities continued to test him. Josephus had once dreamed of reaching the Olympics alongside Noah, but his attempt to make the Paris team ended at the U.S. Trials.

For Noah, though, the brotherly dream hasn’t disappeared. Neither has his own unfinished Olympic business.

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Despite becoming one of the world’s most accomplished 200m runners, Lyles has never won an Olympic gold in his signature event. He has dominated at the World Championships, but the Olympic 200m title still remains eluded.

“I still don’t have a 200m gold medal,” Noah said. “That’s the last itch. It’s definitely the last check that I need to clear.”

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics provide the perfect domestic stage for the brothers to finally fulfill their childhood promise. Noah has even suggested extending his legendary career toward the Brisbane 2032 Games if his physical condition permits. The global track community will closely monitor their combined training efforts as the 2026 athletic calendar enters September.