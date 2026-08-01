Winning Silver for Nigeria, American-Raised Athlete Clears Air on Not Representing Team USA

Jessica Oji had barely stepped off the podium before the questions started, and the biggest one wasn’t about her historic throw. It was about the flag on her chest. Raised in the United States and of Nigerian descent, the teenage shot put sensation had a straightforward answer for why she chose to compete for Nigeria instead of Team USA.

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“Well I mean I feel like I didn’t really ever felt like it was like a choice between Team America and Team Nigeria,” Oji said, as per Brila Media on X. “I don’t know how to explain it. I just did not think about going for Team America. I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to go Team Nigeria.’ My parents were born there. That’s like my main association… it just wasn’t a thought process in my head.”

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For Oji, the decision was about identity rather than weighing opportunities or comparing programs. Representing Nigeria felt natural because of her family’s roots, and once she officially made the switch, confirmed by World Athletics in February 2026, she found something she hadn’t expected: a team environment built on genuine togetherness and belonging, one that made her first international championship feel less like stepping into the unknown and more like coming home.

That environment paid off almost immediately. The 19-year-old produced a best throw of 17.87 meters to claim silver in the women’s shot put at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Nigerian woman to medal in the event since Vivian Chukwuemeka’s silver at Melbourne 2006, ending a two-decade wait for the nation. It came in her first major international appearance wearing green and white.

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Facing a stacked field led by Canada’s Sarah Mitton, who took gold at 19.88m, Oji held her nerve throughout. Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron also reached 17.87m, but Oji’s stronger second-best throw won her the tiebreak and the silver, pushing Cameron to bronze in an event decided by the finest of margins.

Oji is currently a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania, where she set the Ivy League shot put record in December 2025 at 17.72 meters before breaking her own mark four more times, establishing herself as one of the brightest young throwers in American college athletics.

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Her decision also lands at a moment when nationality switches have become increasingly common across track and field. In recent weeks alone, former USA U20 standouts Yevhen Zhmailo, Maria Portela, and Amir Thompson have each confirmed they’ll represent different countries internationally, for their own personal reasons. Oji’s story stands apart from those, though, because she insists there was never really a competition between two countries in her mind. Nigeria was simply home in the way that mattered most.

She had a message afterward for young athletes with Nigerian heritage who might follow a similar path: keep working, because a place on Team Nigeria isn’t easy to earn, but for those who make it, the team is a genuine brotherhood and sisterhood where athletes are loved, respected, and supported.

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The silver medal has only sharpened her focus on what comes next.

What is Jessica Oji’s next goal?

Oji admitted the Commonwealth Games came after an exhausting collegiate season and a long trip to Europe, and that nerves were very much part of the experience going up against an established star like Mitton on such a big stage. She said she was simply grateful to overcome that pressure and bring a medal home in her first outing for Nigeria.

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That composure, she explained, comes from keeping things simple rather than chasing last-minute technical changes, repeating the same movements she practices every day. She also credits her faith as a major source of confidence alongside that consistency.

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The finish was closer than it looked from the stands. Oji admitted she briefly feared Cameron had overtaken her after they matched marks on the final round, only realizing afterward that her stronger second-best throw had secured the silver. She said she didn’t even realize she’d broken the Nigerian and African records until someone pointed it out to her after the competition.

“My next target is the U20… the Under-20 World Championship title. It’s going to be in Eugene, Oregon. I compete, I think, on the seventh or the eighth; I cannot remember, but that’s coming up relatively quickly. So my goal is to win that title and hopefully come away with some two pieces of hardware going into the collegiate season.”

The U20 World Championships run August 5-9 at Hayward Field, giving the teenager who just ended a 20-year Nigerian medal drought barely a week to turn her Commonwealth breakthrough into a second podium finish.