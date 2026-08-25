World Record Holder Makes World Athletics Twist Rules to Feature Million-Dollar Rivalry

For months, the track world has highly anticipated a definitive 1500m rematch between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The governing body officially bent its own strict qualification rules by issuing highly exclusive exemptions to ensure both superstars share the starting line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

World Athletics issued “exceptional invitations” to both athletes for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. The British star required the exemption despite shattering the mile world record in London in July with a historic time of 3:42.66 and securing Commonwealth Games gold. His limited 1500m racing schedule left him ranked 85th in the world, creating a massive qualification hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT

That glaring ranking discrepancy mirrored a completely different qualification hurdle facing his longtime Norwegian rival. Ingebrigtsen spent the majority of the ranking period recovering from a severe Achilles injury and raced only twice over the 1500m distance. The reigning 5000m Olympic champion completely lacked a ranking position that could guarantee him a 1500m starting spot. That dual absence threatened to exclude the sport’s biggest rivalry from a marquee event, prompting immediate intervention from the governing body.

“This decision was made through careful deliberation by the steering board of the Ultimate Championship,” World Athletics wrote in its press release on Monday. “While exceptional invitations are otherwise capped at one per discipline for the inaugural edition of the global championship, the board determined this race could not in good faith be considered a full lineup of the greatest athletes on the planet without the inclusion of both Kerr and Ingebrigtsen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The men’s 1500m field will now officially expand to 13 athletes to accommodate the two exemptions. The organizers adjusted the prize structure to award $5,000 to the 13th-place finisher. The expanded field already includes 2024 Olympic champion Cole Hocker and 2025 world champion Isaac Nader. These additional financial incentives are part of a massive overall investment designed to attract the sport’s most elite competitors.

The Ultimate Championship carries a record-breaking $10 million total prize pot for the participating athletes. Each individual champion will receive a massive $150,000 payout for securing a victory in their respective discipline. This massive financial stage will finally host the next chapter of a deeply personal international rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen finally get their rematch

Their last meeting came in Zurich in September 2024, when Ingebrigtsen finished second and Kerr fifth in the 1500m. Since then, injury, scheduling decisions and carefully chosen targets have kept them apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their rivalry, however, has hardly disappeared.

It was born at the 2023 World Championships, when Kerr stunned Ingebrigtsen to claim 1500m gold. The tension continued into Paris 2024, although neither man won the Olympic title after Hocker produced one of the biggest surprises of those Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year brought another twist…

Kerr chose to focus on rewriting the mile record rather than competing at the European Championships in Birmingham. Ingebrigtsen, who went on to win the 5000m there, was openly unhappy with the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not for us as athletes to choose almost where to participate,” Ingebrigtsen told the BBC. “We have these championships for a reason, and that is for the best athletes to compete – that is the whole point. So I definitely think it is ruining the sport if we are not participating.”

Kerr, meanwhile, believed the choice was necessary after pushing himself toward the biggest performance of his career.

“You can’t hold that peak for long,” Kerr said after his Commonwealth victory. “I’m not someone that can do it all. I have to pick and choose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Norwegian respected the achievement but disagreed with the philosophy behind it. “Of course I am going to go for times, but I don’t think you have to do one or the other,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I think both are as big.”

Asked whether Kerr’s absence disappointed him, Ingebrigtsen was even more direct: “Very… and I think a lot of people should be…”

Now, there is no avoiding each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr enters Budapest after proving he can run faster than anyone ever has over the mile, while Ingebrigtsen arrives as an Olympic champion returning to his best after injury. Their recent head-to-head record favors Kerr, who has won three of their last four meetings.

But the Norwegian will have something the Brit cannot replicate: a second event and another chance to test himself against Hocker in the 5000m.

For Kerr, though, the 1500m is unfinished business. After the mile world record and Commonwealth success, Budapest offers him another opportunity to prove that his speed over 1609m can translate back to the distance where his rivalry with Ingebrigtsen was born.

“I’m excited to race the 1500m at the Ultimate Championship. I’ve made some choices this season that have created plenty of noise, but I’ve always wanted to prove myself in the biggest races, against the best in the world,” Kerr said. “Budapest gives me another opportunity to do that, and I’m coming to compete for the win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingebrigtsen needed only a few words of his own: “I love racing and I try to do as much as I can. I’m excited to run in Budapest!”

The rules may have needed a little reshaping to make it happen. But after two years of waiting, the track world finally gets the race it wanted. World Athletics will officially debut the inaugural Ultimate Championship in Budapest from September 11-13, 2026.