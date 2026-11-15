World Record Holder’s Ambitious Marathon Bid Crushed by Injury Setback

Yomif Kejelcha was preparing to chase another piece of marathon history. After producing a sensational debut in London and rewriting the half-marathon record books, the Ethiopian distance-running star had Valencia in his sights. However, an injury during preparations has now forced him to abandon his much-anticipated December appearance, bringing an extraordinary year to an unexpected halt.

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The Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Marathon organizers confirmed his withdrawal ahead of the December 6 race, announcing that the half-marathon world record holder would not make it to the starting line.

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“Unfortunately, we have to announce that Yomif Kejelcha, current world record holder for the half marathon and second-fastest man in marathon history, will not be able to be on the starting line of the Valencia Marathon on December 6th due to an injury,” the organizers said in their statement. They also wished the Ethiopian a speedy recovery and expressed hope of welcoming him at another edition.

Kejelcha soon addressed the disappointing development himself. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old admitted that announcing his withdrawal was something he had hoped to avoid.

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“This is a post I really didn’t want to make. I won’t run the Valencia Marathon this year because of an injury in my preparation,” he wrote. Rather than rushing back, Kejelcha made it clear that recovery would take priority. He also thanked the Valencia organizers, his team, sponsors, and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey.



“Sometimes sport is like this. I need to stop now, recover well, and work hard to be back on the start line soon,” he added. Neither Kejelcha nor his team has disclosed the nature of the injury. However, the timing makes the setback particularly frustrating, considering what he had achieved over the past few months.

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The Ethiopian had stunned the athletics world during his marathon debut at the London Marathon in April. Clocking 1:59:41, he became only the second man to break the two-hour barrier in a record-eligible marathon, finishing just 11 seconds behind Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, who won in 1:59:30. His performance also gave him the fastest marathon debut in history.



Valencia offered another opportunity to push those boundaries. Kejelcha was reportedly targeting an improvement on his personal best and a chance to challenge Sawe’s world record on one of the fastest marathon courses. His absence now leaves reigning champion John Korir as one of the leading contenders for the men’s title.

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Kejelcha’s record-breaking season had more in store

The Valencia withdrawal is especially painful because Kejelcha had barely stopped making headlines throughout 2026. His London performance was only one part of a remarkable season that also saw him reclaim the men’s half-marathon world record.

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In August, the Ethiopian delivered another extraordinary performance at the Media Maratón Ciudad de Buenos Aires. He crossed the finish line in 56:51, taking 29 seconds off Jacob Kiplimo’s previous record of 57:20, subject to official ratification. Kejelcha had previously held the record with 57:30 in Valencia in October 2024 before Kiplimo surpassed him.



His reaction to the achievement revealed just how much the moment meant to him. Rather than focusing solely on the numbers, Kejelcha acknowledged the people who had helped him reach that milestone.

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“Still processing what happened today in Buenos Aires. The energy on the streets, the incredible Argentine fans, the volunteers, and the whole organization made every single kilometer unforgettable,” he said.

He also credited God, his wife, family, coach Gemedu, manager, physiotherapist, and sponsors for their support. “I’m over the moon,” he added after the race. “This time is unbelievable; I can’t describe it with words.”



Kejelcha also received another major recognition in June when his 10K road world record of 26:31, set in February 2025, was officially ratified following the removal of Rhonex Kipruto’s previous mark.

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Now, that momentum has run into an obstacle just when he was hoping to strengthen his position among the greatest distance runners of his generation.

His withdrawal also changes the complexion of the Valencia field. Korir, who won last year’s edition in 2:02:24 and claimed the 2026 Boston Marathon title in a course-record 2:01:52, will headline the men’s race. Kenyan Alexander Mutiso, with a personal best of 2:03:11, also remains a major contender.



The women’s field, meanwhile, still has plenty of excitement. Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich is set to make her marathon debut after winning the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships half marathon in 1:05:15. Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay, who clocked a national-record 2:10:53 on her marathon debut in Barcelona, will also compete. Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei returns after setting the course record of 2:14:00 last year.

For Kejelcha, however, the immediate priority is no longer chasing another record. After a season that saw him break barriers on both the half-marathon and marathon stages, he must now give his body the time it needs to recover. Valencia will have to wait, but his message makes one thing clear: he intends to return.