World’s Fastest Woman Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sacrificed College Moments Over Father’s Health

For Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, becoming one of the world’s fastest women was never the biggest victory. She was just 17 years old when she had to make a tough choice: chase her dreams or help save her father’s life.

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Eight years ago, Melvin Jefferson was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a serious blood disorder that can prevent bone marrow from producing enough healthy blood cells and can progress to leukemia. Doctors searched for a suitable stem cell donor, but after all the tests they ran, the best match was Melissa.

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During a recent episode of the Ready Set Go podcast with Olympic champion Justin Gatlin and coach Rodney Green, Jefferson-Wooden opened up about the sacrifice that changed her life.

“After doing the procedure and everything, I was able to go back home, which at the time… my sister stayed at home, so it was not like I was at home by myself or anything. But my mom actually, her and my dad had to stay in Charleston at MUSC for about 100 days just to make sure that nothing backtracked or that his body accepted my stem cells and everything.”

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The timing made the decision even harder. Melissa was in her senior year of high school, beginning to attract attention from colleges and track programs. Yet after donating her stem cells in September 2018, her body was constantly aching.

“So they (family members) essentially missed the first half of my senior year. I was homecoming queen, started getting a little bit of looks from different schools… maybe like 2 or 3 schools as far as like for track and things like that,” she added.

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Years later, that decision came full circle in a way few could have imagined. In 2025, Jefferson-Wooden stormed to world titles in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, completing a historic sprint double. Her parents, Johanna and Melvin, were there to witness it.

For Melvin, the moment carried a meaning far beyond medals. “In 2018, I had a bone marrow transplant and she was my donor. That allowed me to be alive to witness the whole thing,” he said.

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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has now become a five-time world champion and her journey to the top has been more than just inspirational.

Melissa’s journey began in Georgetown, South Carolina, a small community where she grew up as a self-described “small-town girl.” She eventually left for Coastal Carolina, but her path was never straightforward. The teenager who once put her athletic future on hold to protect her father eventually became one of America’s brightest sprint stars.

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And she still sees the story through the eyes of that 17-year-old girl. “I didn’t do it just because he was my dad, but I wanted to be able to say, ‘If I had an opportunity to help someone, do it,'” Jefferson-Wooden said in a previous interview. “And that’s what life is about.”

Her father survived. Melissa went on to conquer the world. But for the sprint star, the greatest victory may always be the one that happened long before she stood on a podium. “When I think of little me, like how would she feel, I think she would be over the moon,” she said. “She would have no regrets, no doubts, no nothing.”

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The sprint titles have made Jefferson-Wooden a star, but her father’s survival remains the victory closest to her heart.