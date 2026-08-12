“Cried About a Thousand Tears”: National Champion Shares Facing Breathing Issues Before European Championships

Caroline Bredlinger’s European Championship ended sooner than expected, but the bigger concern now surrounds her health. And when a runner faces difficulty breathing, it is never good news. But unfortunately for Bredlinger, this is the case, and she has penned out an emotional message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To everybody asking: I’m doing relatively okay, all things considered. My heart is broken, and I’ve cried about a thousand tears… I started struggling with breathing issues. I had to cut training sessions short and do less volume/intensity… my lungs don’t seem to be in the shape they should be,” wrote Caroline Bredlinger on her Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Austrian finished sixth in her 800m heat at Birmingham 2026, clocking 2:03.41. That result put her outside of the semifinal spot after a difficult race against Femke Bol’s Dutch teammate.

More importantly, Bredlinger revealed that breathing problems had caused a major problem for her during preparation. The latest setback has forced her to look beyond racing and find solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem started after Lucerne, when Bredlinger began struggling with breathing during training.

She had to finish sessions early while also reducing her training volume and intensity due to this issue. At first, the symptoms seemed to improve, so they didn’t think much of it and continued practicing. But since there were no top races or competitions to test her fitness, she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

That left Bredlinger without a clear picture of where her preparation actually stood.

That uncertainty became impossible to ignore when she came to Birmingham. Bredlinger had already put her name on the map by setting her personal best at 1:58.95. She kicked off 2026 with a 2:00.97 best indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is why it was a huge surprise when her time dropped to 2:03.41 on Tuesday. She now says that her fitness is below the level she expected for the competition, and her lungs are also not doing as well as she expected them to.

For an athlete who hoped to reach the semis at least, this news has made things harder to handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bredlinger has not revealed a diagnosis, meaning the exact cause of her breathing problems is still in the dark. Her immediate priority is to find the cause and get it treated as soon as possible.

She has also admitted that she learned the hard way about seeking medical help when there is trouble and not overlooking anything. That means returning to full training is not the top priority right now. It is to heal fully from whatever the problem is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her early exit removes one of Austria’s strongest 800m runners from Birmingham. Bredlinger arrived as Austria’s fastest 800m runner and targeted her first outdoor European semifinal.

If her health issues continue, Austria could lose an important middle-distance running option for future competitions. But for Bredlinger, finding answers matters more than rushing to get back on the field.