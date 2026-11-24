John Korir was hoping to return to Valencia this year with another victory in mind after producing a memorable performance at the race in 2025. The Kenyan runner claimed the men’s title in 2:02:24, adding another major marathon triumph to his growing list of achievements. He carried that winning form into 2026, claiming his second Boston Marathon title with a course-record run of 2:01:52. After such an impressive season, another appearance in Valencia promised to be an exciting one. However, the defending champion will now have to watch from the sidelines after an injury forced him to withdraw from the upcoming race.

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The Valencia Marathon organizers announced on November 23 that Korir had withdrawn from the 2026 edition because of an injury. The December 6 race will now take place without its defending men’s champion, who will not get the opportunity to fight for a second consecutive title. Sharing the disappointing update, the organizers wrote, “Unfortunately, the current Valencia Marathon winner, John Korir, will not be able to defend his title in 2026. The Kenyan star has decided to withdraw from the race due to injury.”

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They also wished him a speedy recovery, adding that they hoped to welcome him back to the City of Running soon. However, neither the organizers nor Korir have disclosed the exact nature of the injury or how long his recovery might take.

The withdrawal is particularly disappointing considering the season Korir has enjoyed. The 29-year-old has continued to establish himself among the strongest marathon runners, with victories in some of the sport’s biggest races. He first made a major statement with his Chicago Marathon triumph in October 2024, clocking 2:02:43. He then carried that momentum into Boston in April 2025, where he successfully defended his position at the front despite an early fall during the race.

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Korir returned to Valencia in December 2025 and delivered another impressive performance. He made his decisive move in the second half of the race, pulling away from the leading group around the 25-kilometer mark. He covered the final 10 kilometers in 28:39 before crossing the finish line in 2:02:24. Petros finished second in 2:04:03, while Kibrab secured third place in 2:04:24.

After the race, Korir spoke about his decision to take a risk during the closing stages and how strong he felt. “In the second part of the race, I decided to take risks and test myself to see how far I could go,” he said. He also revealed that he had already started thinking about returning to Valencia with an even bigger target, asking, “Why not try for the world record in Valencia next year?” That ambition made his planned return in 2026 particularly interesting, but his injury has now taken that opportunity away.

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He did not slow down after his Valencia success. Korir returned to the Boston Marathon in April 2026 and successfully defended his title with a remarkable course-record performance. He clocked 2:01:52, taking 70 seconds off the previous course record of 2:03:02 set by fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. The result also made him the first men’s back-to-back Boston Marathon winner since 1996.

Speaking after that performance, Korir admitted that he had not expected to run so fast. “I knew I would defend my title, but I didn’t know I would run that fast,” he said. He also explained how much the course record had meant to him, adding, “For many years, my mind was set on the course record and I thank God that I have achieved it now.” His victory further raised expectations for his next appearance in Valencia, where he had hoped to build on his previous success.

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Interestingly, Korir is not the only major name missing from the men’s field ahead of the December 6 race.

Kejelcha’s withdrawal adds to Valencia’s growing list of setbacks

Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha had already withdrawn on November 13 after suffering an injury during his preparations. His absence came as a disappointment, especially after his stunning marathon debut at the 2026 London Marathon, where he clocked 1:59:41 to finish second behind Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe. With that performance, Kejelcha became the second man to run an official marathon in under two hours.

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Kejelcha also shared the news with his supporters, writing, “This is a post I really didn’t want to make. I won’t run the Valencia Marathon this year because of an injury in my preparation.” He explained that he needed to take a break, recover properly, and work toward returning to competition. His withdrawal ended hopes of seeing him build on his London performance in Valencia.

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With Kejelcha and now Korir out, the men’s race has lost two of its biggest names. Attention will turn to the remaining contenders, including Ethiopian veteran Kenenisa Bekele and Kenyan runner Alexander Mutiso. Bekele enters with a marathon personal best of 2:01:41, while Mutiso, a former London Marathon winner, will be looking to add another major victory to his record.

For Korir, the priority will now be recovery. The defending champion will have to put his title defence on hold and focus on returning to racing when he is ready.