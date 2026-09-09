Track Star Pushes Back Against New Regulations That Go Against Putting Out Best Performance

Japanese heptathlete and university coach Riko Izutani has strongly opposed growing pressure from outside sources to introduce mandatory, highly detailed uniform requirements. When athletic excellence is sacrificed for cosmetic rules, the fundamental nature of competitive track and field is undermined.

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Spectators on social media are becoming more outspoken in favour of strict dress regulations because they are uncomfortable with the traditional two-piece competitive suits. However, elite athletes have rejected the introduction of general attire rules. For top-level athletes whose entire careers depend on tiny differences of a second or a millimetre in clearance, choices about their competitive equipment are based on biomechanical efficiency, mobility, and personal comfort rather than on the aesthetic tastes of people outside the sport.

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“I think those people aren’t actual track and field athletes,” Izutani stated during an appearance on Abema TV’s Watashi to News, addressing the growing public clamor. She added that making them “unified for both genders” isn’t the best solution, and “Individuals should just choose for themselves.”

The heptathlete furthermore underlined the fundamental lack of awareness about athletics behind the proposed rules.

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The controversy began when pictures from national high school track competitions were shared online. It led to strong criticism on social media, from people who were not taking part in the events. The hate comments were about the surface area of the girls’ uniforms compared to the looser kits worn by the men. Izutani quickly opposed the demand for female athletes to wear full-coverage clothing. She noted the dissatisfaction athletes experience, which usually gets ignored by outsiders.

Izutani reinforced the need for individual choice in uniform selection based on her extensive experience as both a multi-sport competitor and a coach. Since her time at top athletic high schools and at the collegiate level, she has worn two-piece racing suits. Thus, the choice of minimal clothing should not be seen as an expectation imposed from outside but rather a conscious decision made by athletes.

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Izutani also revealed that competitors who place a priority on coverage had other alternatives available. She noted how top sprinters already wear tank tops and compression shorts. The athlete stressed the importance of personal autonomy. So, the effort to introduce broad mandates on athletes’ clothing could be a misguided approach. Further, it disregards an athlete’s abilities and also puts their performance at risk.

Here’s How Forced Dress Codes Affect Performances

Sports analysts also contributed to the discussion on athletic clothing by stating that it is impossible to achieve top performance through a set of strict rules. It was noted that making athletes wear particular types of clothing, whether revealing or completely covered, has negative effects. It disturbs the comfort and mental concentration required to compete at the highest level.

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The extent of a runner’s range of motion and the ease with which they can move have been identified as the main reasons why so many runners continue to choose two-piece kits even in the face of external criticism. Although there may be theoretical arguments about wind resistance, in practice on the track, the actual performance is mainly determined by how free and confident a runner feels in their clothing.

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The idea that women’s uniforms should look exactly like men’s is unfair since it ignores the real athletic needs. Izutani’s response makes it clear that sporting equipment should be designed according to athletes’ demands and requirements without necessarily caving in to outside opinions.