Tragedy Strikes Detroit Marathon as Promising Runner Dies at 25

Grace Nolan had a bright future ahead of her, excelling as a distance runner while pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. A Horizon League champion, a three-time All-Horizon League First Team cross-country runner, and a second-year medical student, she had already achieved so much at just 25. However, her life was tragically cut short on October 18, 2026, the day she was scheduled to lead the women’s elite field at the Detroit Free Press Marathon. Now, her sudden passing has left her family, teammates, classmates, coaches, and the wider running community heartbroken over the loss of a talented athlete and aspiring physician.

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The Detroit Free Press Marathon shared the heartbreaking news on October 20 on its official Instagram account. “The Detroit Free Press Marathon family is heartbroken by the passing of Grace Nolan, who was to lead our women’s elite field this past weekend,” the marathon organization wrote.

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The organization also highlighted Nolan’s achievements in athletics, her commitment to medical education, and her dedication to serving others. Beyond her success as a runner, she volunteered as a phlebotomist at free clinics in her community and helped young girls discover running through Girls on the Run. Remembering the qualities that made her special, the organizers wrote, “Everyone who knew her saw her kindness, her drive and her joy.”

“To Grace’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates: we hold you close and grieve with you,” the organization wrote. It added, “Grace, thank you for the light you brought to every start line. You will always be part of this race.”

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According to reports, Nolan died after a car crash in Walled Lake during the early hours of Sunday, October 18. At that time, Nolan was traveling with her boyfriend at the time, according to a Facebook post by her father, Jason Nolan. Her boyfriend also sustained injuries but was expected to recover. In the aftermath of Nolan’s death, her father acknowledged the many messages of condolence and support that the family had received.

Yet Nolan’s story was about much more than the circumstances of her death, as her journey from a young athlete to a record-breaking runner revealed.

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Grace Nolan’s journey from young runner to record-breaking athlete

Grace Nolan’s journey began when she was just eight years old. Growing up in Clarkston, Michigan, she tried several sports before running became her main passion. By sixth grade, she had joined a local track team, beginning a journey that would eventually make her an accomplished distance runner. During high school, she helped Clarkston High School win a state championship.

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Nolan continued her running career at Oakland University on an athletic scholarship where she studied biomedical science. However, her ambitions extended beyond sports. Her interest in medicine grew after she attended a summer pathway program at Oakland University’s William Beaumont School of Medicine in 2018. Recalling the experience, she said, “I did that camp, and I was like ‘Yes, this is awesome.’” Years later, she returned to the same institution as a medical student, working toward her dream of becoming a cardiologist.

Her athletic journey included setbacks, as medical reasons forced her to step away from running during her first two years at Oakland. She eventually returned to competition and earned All-Horizon League First Team honors in cross-country three times. In April 2025, she reached a career high by winning the Horizon League outdoor 10,000-meter championship in 34 minutes, 17 seconds, breaking the previous championship record by more than 30 seconds. She described the victory as “like a fairy tale ending.”

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Even while attending medical school, Nolan continued running eight to 10 miles before class. She later took on marathon running, finishing fourth in her first Detroit Free Press Marathon in October 2025 with a time of 2:50:58. She hoped to return in 2026 as part of the women’s elite field, eager to see how much further she could go. Tragically, Nolan died in a motor vehicle crash.