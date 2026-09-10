Tributes Pour In for Late ESPN Legend and Voice of NHL Barry Melrose

The news of Barry Melrose passing away at 70 hit the hockey world hard. For thirty years, Melrose was the heartbeat of NHL coverage on American television. From his signature slicked-back mullet and sharp suits to his voice and electric energy, he made the game feel alive every night.

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ESPN broke the devastating news to the public after his wife confirmed it. In their statement, they revealed, “Barry Melrose, the former NHL player and coach who was a beloved, longtime hockey analyst for ESPN, died Wednesday, his wife, Cindy, told ESPN’s Steve Levy. He was 70.”

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Soon after the announcement, fans everywhere sent in their tributes for the hockey legend. Longtime viewers, hockey loyalists, and colleagues all expressed their sorrow, displaying how deep a loss the sport suffered.

For those who grew up watching 1990s and 2000s hockey, Melrose wasn’t a commentator. He was the face that welcomed them into the game and made hockey exciting. He brought swagger and style to the broadcast booth. He helped Americans fall in love with the pace and grit of the battles on the ice.

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One fan on X, @greatsince1986, expressed the heartbreak that swept through the hockey community. “Damn. Barry Melrose. For anyone who grew up watching ESPN non stop, seeing he and @Buccigross just always discuss Hockey. It kept my knowledge simple enough that I was able to cover Milwaukee Admirals,” they said.

More than an analyst, Melrose was a hero to many. Before hockey had its wide reach on streaming and major networks, Barry Melrose carried the sport on ESPN. He fought to make hockey respectable across the country. He made sure people noticed and became the voice of the game.

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His influence wasn’t about strategy or stats. He made people feel the thrill of the game and celebrated every overtime goal with joy.

Reflecting on the monumental presence he carried across television screens for decades, X user @kellystorms noted, “Some broadcasters become part of how you remember a sport. Barry Melrose was one of those people. R.I.P.”

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Another emotional supporter, @JustinFilly, captured the weight of losing an absolute broadcast titan, mentioning, “Rest in peace to the absolute legend who kept the NHL relevant when media refused to acknowledge it. So much love for him.”

Another X user, @KyleAdema402, acknowledged the sad loss of the legendary commentator. “As a non-hockey person, this guy was still a legend in my eyes. RIP,” they noted.

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Besides the fans, Belrose’s long-time NHL commentator John Buccigross also noted his heartfelt condolences via social media. “Barry was my best friend at ESPN,” Buccigross wrote on social media Wednesday night. “A big brother figure of rock-solid values. I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas, preparing for the upcoming season. Chilling and fitting — the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”

All his life, Melrose lived for hockey. Besides playing as a defenseman, he coached Wayne Gretzky and led the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final in 1993. Then he stepped into broadcasting. Eventually, changing the game with his bold personality behind the mic. When he retired in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, fans felt the loss. Now, with his passing, that loss is deep and real.

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Today, America is grieving one of its biggest sporting figures. Barry Melrose was an original and a true NHL pioneer. He loved the game with everything he had and shared that love with every fan who ever tuned in. The hockey community will carry his spirit forward. Every time the puck drops, every time the crowd roars, fans will remember the man who lent hockey his voice.