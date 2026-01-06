Trump’s Venezuela Move Stirs Retired Olympian’s Emotional Winter Olympics Memory With Father

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was removed from power recently by U.S. forces under Donald Trump, the world watched on in shock. But while many Venezuelans mourned decades of political and economic uncertainty, others saw the move as an opportunity for change, including retired Olympian Chris Hoeger, who shared a long message invoking hope, family, and love for his homeland.

Chris, who was born and raised in the United States but competed for Venezuela, recently posted on X about the latest development and his personal connection to the country. The post included a photo of him with his father, Werner Hoeger, at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, representing Venezuela in luge.

“He [Hoeger’s father] was born and raised there. I was born and raised in the States but feel a strong kinship with my heritage. Here is what we think about what’s going on in Venezuela,” wrote Chris.

In his post, he drew attention to the struggles Venezuela has endured till today and his father’s tireless efforts to help. Werner, a Professor Emeritus of Exercise Science at Boise State University, moved to the U.S. but has remained connected to Venezuela, investing his own time and money into shipping essential supplies like food and clothing back to his home nation.

As for his father, despite not seeing eye to eye with Trump, Werner’s reaction to Maduro’s removal was firm. “I think what he’s [Trump] done today is great. It’s absolutely fantastic that that corrupt evil dictator is gone,” relayed Chris.

He added, “He has spent hours each week following Venezuelan news… When María Corina Machado won the Nobel Prize, my dad called me in tears, full of hope that the world would finally notice his home country.”

The hardships his people experienced firsthand were stark. “My aunt recently told us that she hasn’t even seen a single tampon or pad for sale in over 5 years. A bottle of Tylenol or Advil, if you’re lucky enough to find it in stock, is a full month’s wages,” explained the Olympian.

Chris also noted how family and friends reacted. Many had long believed Maduro was untouchable. In a family group chat, one message captured the mood: “It is striking how, now that the world ‘cares’ about Venezuela, so many feel confident offering their uninformed opinions…we can finally hope their fight was not in vain.” These reactions link the present moment to the Hoegers’ personal and Olympic history with Venezuela.

Representing Venezuela at the Winter Olympics

Even though both Chris and Werner Hoeger have lived much of their lives in the United States, they haven’t lost their connection to their homeland. Chris Hoeger competed for Venezuela in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and in fact, that year, the Hoegers made Olympic history as the first father and son duo to compete head-to-head in the same Olympic luge event.

Chris, then 17, was one of the youngest athletes on the track, while his father, Werner, 48, was among the oldest. When the final times were posted, Chris finished 31st and Werner 40th. The results mattered little compared to the story of a father and son, side by side, representing their country on the world’s biggest stage.

Though Werner Hoeger was born in Mérida, Venezuela, and later moved to the United States, where he became a respected professor of exercise science and kinesiology at Boise State University. He competed for Venezuela in two Winter Olympics, in 2002 and 2006. At the 2006 Turin Olympics, he finished 32nd in men’s singles luge and served as Venezuela’s flag bearer.

Before luge, Werner won 34 national gymnastics titles in Venezuela. Interestingly, he only took up luge in his 40s and fulfilled his lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics. “The Olympics were always his dream. His age was an impediment but he overcame it,” revealed Chris on X.

Beyond sport, Werner is also an author of widely used fitness and wellness textbooks and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, influencing countless students and professionals.