John Steel Hagenbuch’s Olympic debut wasn’t exactly the kind of moment you script ahead of time. Back home, though, the pride was real. Sun Valley Community School Head Ben Pettit praised the alumni: “We are so proud of these amazing alumni. Each joined our Ski Academy to pursue this dream, and none of us are surprised they’re competing at this level.” The school hosted a gym watch party that ended around 7 p.m., shifting excitement to nerves and disappointment.

On the broadcast, TNT Sports commentators reacted in real time. “He’s gone the wrong way! Where is he going?” Scott Dixon exclaimed. He quickly explained what happened, noting that Hagenbuch had veered onto a section of the track meant for later.

Representing the U.S. cross-country skiing team, Hagenbuch lined up for the 10km interval start free and quickly stood out for two reasons.

First, he raced shirtless in freezing conditions, his vest leaving his shoulders and lower torso bare as he shrugged off the cold. Second, at the start, he veered off course, confidently skiing the wrong way before catching his mistake, and it did not go unnoticed.

Unfortunately, one small mistake made a big difference. By taking a left instead of a right, John Steel Hagenbuch lost a few valuable seconds right out of the gate. Then, whether he realized it himself or someone in the crowd shouted it out, it suddenly clicked. He stopped, turned around, and spun a full 180, shaking his head like he couldn’t quite believe what had just happened.

“At least he turned around,” Ian Woods said on commentary, trying to find a small silver lining in the chaos.

That’s what made the detour sting even more. In an event where athletes are already pushing their limits, the last thing anyone needs is extra distance. The wrong turn meant extra meters, extra effort, and extra time lost. Still, John Steel Hagenbuch didn’t let it unravel his race.

He regrouped, found his rhythm again, and battled back to finish an impressive 14th place, crossing the line in 21:41.10.

Meanwhile, at the front of the pack, it was business as usual for Johannes Høsflot Klæbo. The Norwegian star claimed yet another gold medal – his eighth overall and third at the 2026 Winter Olympics, adding another chapter to an already historic Olympic run.

John Steel Hagenbuch is proud despite a rocky Winter Olympics start

Growing up, skiing was simply part of life for John Steel Hagenbuch. His parents, Jay Hagenbuch and Kim Steel, were both alpine skiers who picked up Nordic skiing just for fun, and young John tagged along. Somewhere along the way, that casual family pastime turned into something more.

By 2019, at just 17, he had already started making noise on the international stage. That year, he anchored the U.S. men’s 4×5-kilometer relay to gold at the FIS Junior World Championships alongside teammates Luke Jager, Ben Ogden, and Gus Schumacher.

Momentum kept building. In February last year, John Steel Hagenbuch grabbed bronze in the U23 World Championships freestyle sprint and followed it up with a career-best 13th-place finish in a World Cup race in Östersund, Sweden. Step by step, result by result, he kept showing he belonged among the best.

From 10K and 20K races to the grueling 40K, he kept winning, showing just how versatile he’d become. He left for Ruka, Finland on November 10 for the World Cup opener, then raced through Trondheim, Norway, and Davos, Switzerland. Those months, from November through mid-January, were crucial for Olympic qualification. He cleared every hurdle and earned his spot at the Winter Olympics for the very first time.

So even without a gold medal, there wasn’t much disappointment. That’s why he still felt proud of how he performed. “I took a wrong turn, slammed on the brakes, turned around, and got on the right track,” Hagenbuch said after the race.

He didn’t hide from the mistake either. “I made a mistake, but I was more just proud of letting it go. I mean, when you mess up like that on the highest stage, you have nothing left to lose. I just sent it, was skiing really fast, so I knew I needed to keep pushing. I am not upset. I tried as hard as I could and pushed myself to the absolute limit,” he added.

Through it all, he kept pointing back to the people who helped him get there. In Sun Valley, longtime coach Rick Kapala guided him for years with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. At Dartmouth College, Matt Whitcomb helped him keep growing. Now, he trains under Peter Holmes with the SVSEF Gold Team.

“I’ve had incredible coaches and teammates guiding me the whole way,” he said before his Olympic debut, sticking to that same gratitude.

And when it was all said and done, that perspective never wavered. “I have so many friends and family here cheering, and it’s just a beautiful day… It’s hard to be upset on a day like this and be with your team and represent the United States on the highest stage,” he said.

With John Steel Hagenbuch still young, there’s clearly plenty of time ahead, and maybe plenty more chances to add to the U.S. Winter Olympics medal total, which currently stands at 14. Will he improve it and possibly rewrite the events that took place for him in his debut?