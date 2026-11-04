24-Year-Old Former College Athlete Dies After Collapsing Near Finish Line of First NYC Marathon

24-year-old Rachel Apa had a special reason for running her first marathon. She took part in the November 1, 2026, New York City Marathon to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of her grandfather, who died from the disease. Hoping to make a difference for others living with Parkinson’s, she set a fundraising goal of $4,000 and prepared to take on the challenging 26.2-mile race. But what should have been a proud moment in her life ended in tragedy. Rachel collapsed just two miles short of the finish line and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

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“She was always on the go, always go, and it doesn’t matter if it’s school or sports or whatever it is. She was go,” her father, Steve Apa, said, struggling to put into words the loss of his daughter.

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Steve had been with Rachel throughout the race in the only way he could, following her progress on the marathon tracking application and exchanging messages with her as she ran. Her mother, Michelle Apa, and two of Rachel’s friends had travelled to New York to cheer her on along the course, while Steve remained at the family home in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. Knowing it was Rachel’s first marathon, he had reminded her to be careful before the race began.

At around 11:30 a.m., when Rachel was approximately nine miles into the race, she sent her father a message that began with a familiar phrase: “Hey, go.” It was a personal expression they had shared over the years. She also told him that she felt amazing and had “never felt this good.” According to Steve, Rachel credited the carbohydrates she had eaten before the race for how well she was feeling.

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Around Mile 14, her mother finally caught sight of her along the course. Rachel smiled and waved as she ran past, and Michelle captured the moment on video. But as Rachel moved further into the race, the messages reaching her father began to change. Around Mile 18, she sent Steve a text saying, “Ugh.” He continued encouraging her, but another message soon followed: “Ow, ow.” Rachel was now telling him that she was in pain. Steve became concerned and urged her to take it easy rather than push herself too hard.

Around Mile 20, she continued reporting discomfort. Still, Steve stayed by his phone, checking the tracking application and hoping his daughter would make it through the remaining miles. Near Mile 23, he sent her another message: “All finish, not speed.” He wanted Rachel to forget about her pace and focus on getting to the end safely. She was now only a few miles away from completing the race. Her mother and two friends were waiting near Mile 25, expecting to see her soon. For the family, the finish line seemed within reach.

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Then, around 1:30 p.m., Steve noticed something that immediately worried him. Rachel’s location on the tracking application had stopped moving near Mile 24 in Central Park. She was still about two miles from the finish line. He sent her another message, telling her that her mother was walking towards her. This time, there was no reply.

Michelle and Rachel’s friends had been waiting near Mile 25 when they realized she was no longer making progress along the course. Michelle turned back towards Mile 24 to search for her daughter, calling Rachel’s name as she looked through the area. According to the New York Police Department, officers assigned to the marathon encountered a 24-year-old woman experiencing a medical emergency near the Mile 24 marker at around 1:40 p.m.

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Michelle could not immediately find Rachel. An emergency medical services worker eventually approached her and explained that her daughter had already been taken to the hospital by ambulance. Michelle was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where Rachel had been taken in critical condition. Steve also began making his way from Pennsylvania to New York after learning that something had gone terribly wrong.

New York Road Runners, the organisation behind the marathon, later confirmed that a bystander had begun CPR after Rachel collapsed. Race medical personnel then took over and continued trying to revive her. Medical staff also used a defibrillator before she was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital at around 2 p.m. Her family was left waiting for news, hoping that doctors could save her.

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Rachel remained under medical care for several hours. Her father later said that doctors worked for more than six hours in an effort to save his daughter. But despite their attempts, Rachel could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at around 9:40 p.m. on November 1.

Steve later told media outlets that doctors had attributed Rachel’s death to rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition involving the breakdown of muscle tissue. But Rachel was no stranger to sports or physical challenges. In fact, staying active had been part of her life since childhood, long before she decided to take on her first marathon.

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Bucknell pays tribute to former hockey player Rachel Apa

Originally from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, Rachel grew up playing sports and spent nine years with Central Penn Field Hockey Club. She later continued her athletic career at Bucknell University, where she played Division I field hockey for the Bison for four years. During her time at the university, she scored 17 goals and earned Academic All-Patriot League honors. She graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Markets, Innovation & Design.

After college, Rachel began working full-time as a product manager. She had recently moved to Charleston, South Carolina, to pursue an MBA while continuing her remote job. Despite her academic and professional commitments, she remained physically active and continued exercising regularly.

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Following her death, Bucknell University shared a heartfelt statement expressing its sympathy to Rachel’s family and friends. Remembering her contribution to the team, the university said, “Rachel was a four-year member and key contributor to the Bison field hockey team, scoring 17 goals during her collegiate career and earning Academic All-Patriot League honors.” The statement ended with a message of support for those who knew her, adding, “The Bucknell community mourns her loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved her.”

There was also an emotional response to the cause Rachel had chosen to support through her marathon. She had set a fundraising goal of $4,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of her grandfather. After news of her death spread, people began donating to her campaign in her honor. The total soon passed her original target and eventually exceeded $20,000, according to reports on November 3. Although Rachel never got to complete the race, the reason she started it has continued to bring people together. Donations made in her memory are helping support the cause that meant so much to her.