2-Time Olympic Champion Ends Three Year No-Win Drought Posting Meet Record

Eliud Kipchoge had waited three years to celebrate another marathon victory. When the moment finally arrived, he took a little extra time to enjoy it. Entering the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, the Kenyan slowed to wave at spectators during the closing half-lap. Even with that celebration, he crossed the finish line faster than anyone in the event’s history. At 41, the two-time Olympic champion was back on top.

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Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon on October 11 in 2:09:10, ending a winless stretch dating back to his September 2023 Berlin triumph. His time shaved two seconds off the previous race record of 2:09:12, set by fellow Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh in 2022. Australia’s Thomas Do Canto finished second in 2:10:35, leaving an 85-second gap between the winner and his closest challenger.

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The result brought Eliud Kipchog e his 17th marathon victory. For a runner whose career has so often been measured against extraordinary standards, Melbourne offered something he had been missing: another winning finish.

There was plenty for him to appreciate along the way. The route included part of the Formula One circuit at Albert Park before bringing runners into the MCG. Afterward, Kipchoge spoke about the spectators and the encouragement he received throughout the race, making clear that the atmosphere had become part of the experience.

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“It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne,” he said, according to AFP.

But the Melbourne victory did not come easily, even for a runner with Kipchoge’s record. After going three years without a marathon win, the Kenyan had to work his way back to the top.

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Eliud Kipchoge’s long road to victory

The road to this victory was anything but smooth. After his fifth Berlin title, Eliud Kipchoge endured a frustrating stretch. He finished 10th at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, dropped out of the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon, and placed sixth at the 2025 London Marathon.

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Those results invited questions about whether age and a new generation of runners had finally caught up with him. Kipchoge, however, never doubted.

“I believe that my body is still peaking — still able to compete with the next generation,” Kipchoge said after the race.

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The Sunday race justified this conviction. Eliud Kipchoge was in 1:04:19 after half an hour with a bunch of runners for company. He then made his move somewhere around 27 kilometers into the race.

An incredible split of 15:05 minutes in 5 kilometers saw him running by himself the last 15 kilometers. Do Canto of Australia finished second in 2:10:35, while Camille French of New Zealand won the women’s race in 2:28:25.

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The course took runners down St Kilda Road, past Flinders Street Station, and around Albert Park Lake, home of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. The finish, however, was something special: a half-lap inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kipchoge slowed inside the iconic stadium to wave to the crowd and soaked in the moment.

“On the course, it was really wonderful, I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name,” Kipchoge explained. “It was actually different — running on a beautiful course, but also running on the Formula One track, and above all else, finishing on a cricket ground.”

This race was more than a comeback. It was the third stop on Kipchoge’s “World Tour,” which is a stunning two-year project. In it, the Olympic champion plans to run a marathon on all seven continents while raising funds for his foundation. The foundation supports education, environmental sustainability, and health initiatives.

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Melbourne represented the Oceania leg, following earlier races in Cape Town, South Africa, and Porto Alegre, Brazil. It was also his first victory on the tour.

For Eliud Kipchoge, the setting carried extra meaning. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the start and finish of the marathon at the 1956 Olympics, 70 years ago.

“So I come here to celebrate the 70 years and tell the people of Melbourne, ‘Let us run together here at the MCG,’ so it was a beautiful time for me,” he reflected.

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Kipchoge’s Melbourne victory ended his three-year wait for another marathon win. His 2:09:10 also set a new course record, giving him another milestone at 41. It was his first win on the World Tour and another reminder that he can still compete with the next generation.