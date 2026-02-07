2-Time Olympic Winner Ruled Out Of Milan Olympics Following Gruesome Injury: “Heartbroken”

One piece of news that fans collectively dread is an injury. No one wants to see their favorite athletes sidelined, especially at the Milan Winter Olympics. Unfortunately for snowboarding cross fans, that nightmare has now arrived as Canada’s star player has taken a devastating hit right before the Games.

The snowboard cross training sidelines at the Olympics fell silent after Meryeta O’Dine fell during one of the sessions. She was immediately evaluated by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Snowboard Medical team. Sadly, the medical imaging reports have revealed a gruesome injury.

Officials confirmed on Saturday that 28-year-old O’Dine had to be ruled out of the Winter Games after the violent training crash left her with a fracture in her ankle bone.

O’Dine reflected on this heartbreaking update and added, “I’m heartbroken. But I am proud of the work I put in this year to get here. After I fractured my ankle in November, I was able to show myself a new level of dedication, passion and hard work to return stronger.”

She further shared, “I have seen a new athlete in myself emerge from the challenges I have faced this year and will continue to rise above. I am upset now, but I will grow from this.”

The team confirmed that the player is currently receiving the care and medical support she needs at the moment. Still, this remains a substantial loss for team Canada as O’Dine captured two bronze medals in Beijing 2022. Adding to that, the two-time Olympian competed for British Columbia at the 2015 Canada Winter Games and won an old medal.

With the experience of three Olympics behind her, she was a clear medal prospect for Canada. But unfortunately, her injury has immediately shut down any possibility of racing. Now, with O’Dine getting sidelined, the pressure has fallen on the two-time Olympic medalist.

Can Eliot Grondin guide Canada to success at the 2026 Milan Olympics?

When Canada came into the Winter Olympics, Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine spearheaded the team. Unfortunately, with one of them sitting out due to injury, the onus is now on Grondin to see the team through. Thankfully for Canada, the 24-year-old has just the kind of pedigree that would cheer up the fans.

Displaying some incredible performances, Grondin will walk into Milano Cortina as the defending men’s snowboard cross world champion. He has also won the World Cup Crystal Globe twice, along with a 2022 Olympic silver in Beijing.

In other words, the 24-year-old has won almost every accolade in the snowboard cross realm. And now, he is aiming to add one final missing piece to his illustrious collection- the Olympic gold. Recently, the champion snowboarder took some real pride in playing for Canada.

Reflecting on the topic, Grondin stated, “I am honored to be named to the Canadian team for the third time in my career. It is always a privilege to wear Canada’s colors at the Olympic Games when all eyes are on us.”

He further added, “I am confident in my ability to perform well at these Games, but my primary goal is to enjoy the moment and have fun on each of my runs. I know that if I do that, I have a good chance of winning a medal.”

In the absence of O’Dine, let’s hope Grondin brings home a medal for Team Canada!