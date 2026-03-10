2X Olympics Medalist Gets Fined Over Inappropriate Gesture at Major Cycling Event

Reigning British time-trial champion Ethan Hayter was considered an outsider for the opening time-trial at the Tirreno-Adriatico 2026. He eventually finished in eighth place, albeit 32 seconds behind winner Filippo Ganna, and was the only Soudal Quick-Step rider to break the top 10. However, Hayter’s top ten finish wasn’t the most-talked-about moment.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the 27-year-old was seen removing his left arm from his TT extension and raising his middle finger. While the gesture lasted only a few seconds, the jury didn’t miss it, and it didn’t go down well with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). They have fined Ethan Hayter 500 Swiss francs and have also docked the cyclist 25 UCI ranking points.

That’s because Hayter’s gesture violated section 8.2 of UCIs regulations. That covers “assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others.” Thus, when directed at someone outside a fellow cyclist, the fine can go from 200 to 2,000 Swiss francs, while points deductions can range from 10 to 100. However, Hayter confirmed that he regrets his gesture and even revealed who the target was.

“It was a bit of a childish reaction but I was a bit frustrated with the motorbike coming next to me. It’s not allowed, and it does slow you down. I should have just waved him away but…” Hayter said as per Cyclingnews.com.

“They’re not allowed to come alongside you, especially at the time trial. I also wasn’t going very well, so I was a bit frustrated, I think it was a bit childish.”

As per various reports, the UCI did not investigate the reason behind Ethan Hayter’s gesture.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider delivered one of the best results outside the specialist ranks on the flat coastal course, placing eighth in the 11.5-kilometre time trial. Filippo Ganna of INEOS Grenadiers set the benchmark to secure both the stage victory and the first leader’s jersey of the race.

Known for his composed approach, Hayter said he was frustrated by a TV motorbike that disrupted his effort. He collected eight UCI points for his result but later lost 25 after officials issued a penalty, while the motorbike pilot faced no sanction. However, he wasn’t alone in the incident.

Ethan Hayter not the only one penalised at Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

The two-time Olympic medalist, however, can take some comfort in knowing that he wasn’t the only person penalized during Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026. A report states that Hayter was the only Soudal-Quick Step rider to get a penalty, but other cyclists were also penalized. Alpecin-Premier Tech’s Emiel Verstrynge and DS Christoph Roodhooft were both fined 500 Swiss Francs for their “bikes and equipment” not being present 10 minutes before the time trial’s start.

Groupama – FDJ United’s Joshua Kench and DS Yvon Caer got 200 and 100 Swiss Franc fines, respectively, for cropping their identification body number. DS Mario Aerts (Lotto-Intermarche) got a yellow card for various breaches of guidelines during the race. However, among them, Ethan Hayter was the only one to get a points deduction by the UCI.

That will hurt the British cyclist, especially after he finished 129th in Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, well behind winner Mathieu van der Poel. The Alpecin-Premier Tech cyclist finished the stage with a time of 04:53:23, and Hayter finished 04:46 behind.

Not only that, he was the joint-last Soudal-Quick Step member, as all but one member of his team finished inside the top 100. He’ll be hoping to pick things up in Stage 3 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, which kicks off on March 11.