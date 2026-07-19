Two-Time World Champion Turns Achilles Heartbreak Into U.S. Classic Double Gold

Imagine being 19, fresh off the best season of your life, and the Olympic Games are within reach. Then, during podium training at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, your Achilles tears. In one moment, your dream pauses. Skye Blakely lived that pain. Two years later, she turned it into U.S. Classic double gold.

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At 21, Blakely won two gold medals at the U.S. Classic, commanding attention even while competing in only two events. Since her comeback, she has zeroed in on balance beam and uneven bars, and in Hartford it paid off. She scored 14.25 on beam and 14.10 on bars to take both titles.

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Isabella Anzola took beam silver with 13.80, while Izzy Stassi claimed bars silver at 13.65. Blakely’s margins mattered: she edged Reese Esponda (13.75) on beam and Olympic champion Jade Carey (13.55) on bars. Esponda won the all-around title with 54.90, and Carey finished second at 54.05.

That night, Blakely stood alone as the only gymnast to clear 14.00 on two events. Esponda’s best mark was 13.95 on floor. Carey did reach 14.275 on vault, but no one else matched Blakely’s twin 14-plus scores across beam and bars in Hartford.

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Even that came against the odds for Skye Blakely, given that she was the only Hartford competitor who had competed in the 2026 NCAA Championships. She stood out on bars that spring as Florida chased a team podium finish. Her combined score of 28.35 across beam and bars qualified her for the U.S. Championships in August.

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She rolled through 2023 with multiple silver medals at the U.S. National Championships and helped Team USA win gold at the World Championships. In 2024, she added more national podium finishes, including silvers and bronzes, heading into the Olympic Trials as a team favorite.

Before the podium training ahead of the trials, Skye Blakely tore her Achilles. For many gymnasts, that kind of injury can end an elite career. This time, a wave of returns, from Sunisa Lee to Katelyn Ohashi and Leanne Wong, showed Blakely another path was possible.

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Skye Blakely touches upon what inspired her comeback

After the tear, Blakely spent the next year and a half in rehab, step by step, rebuild by rebuild. She eventually made her elite comeback at the 2025 U.S. Championships.

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NCAA gave her a safe base to rebuild. What pushed her further was seeing others rewrite their stories. Sunisa Lee, Katelyn Ohashi, Leanne Wong, all coming back in their own ways. They showed Blakely that her career did not have to end at 19.

“If there was nobody in front of me doing that, it could have shaped what I thought, like, ‘It’s over, I’m not going to go try again, no one does this’,” Blakely told Olympics.com. “But to see so many people do it at different ages, coming back from different things, why do I have to be done? I can change my trajectory now and make it what I want.”

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Even now, Blakely will not rush. She is treating 2026 as a year to build, not to force. For her, this season is part of a bigger plan beyond one meet.

“I want it to be something that I can build off of,” Blakely added. “So, going into this competition, I don’t want there to be any pressure. I just want to go out there and compete and learn.”

If 2026 is about rebuilding, the U.S. Classic offered a glimpse of what that work is producing. The Olympic heartbreak no longer defines Skye Blakely’s story.