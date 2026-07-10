UCLA-Backed Gymnast Returns to Compete at LA Olympics, Simone Biles Excited

2013 was a big year for American gymnastics. After all, it was the last time that Simone Biles would ever be beaten to an all-around gold medal – by Katelyn Ohashi. And many expected both women to go on to achieve great things. What few expected was to never see Ohashi on the elite stage again for 13 years. Now that she’s back with a bronze medal in her first meet, the 29-year-old has far loftier plans, and Biles is excited.

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Ahead of the 2026 US Classic, Katelyn Ohashi already has the world of gymnastics uber excited, especially after her impressive return at the American Classic. And the 29-year-old had a lot to say, talking to several journalists ahead of her second meet on the comeback tour. However, her end goal on the tour? The 2028 LA Olympics, whose groundwork will be laid starting in 2026.

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“At the end of the day, I think getting out there this year was really important to me, and I’ve done what I feel like I need to,” Ohashi said, according to Forbes.

And apparently, when she told Simone Biles, the Olympic icon called her “crazy”. Why wouldn’t she?

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After all, Katelyn Ohashi hasn’t competed at the elite level since 2013. Her last event was the 2013 American Cup, when she iconically beat Biles to the all-around title. Biles took silver on that day, albeit in a rather close-fought battle.

The now-legendary Olympian won on the vault and uneven bars but fell on the balance bars, giving Ohashi a chance. And the then 16-year-old took it, scoring an incredible 15.333 to Biles’ 13.133 before beating Biles again on the floor exercise. It marked a historic moment in hindsight, although for Ohashi it was the last time she would compete at the elite level.

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Even though Katelyn Ohashi was widely regarded as a Biles-esque prodigy, injuries hit the now-29-year-old hard. She missed two years of action, returned in 2015, and competed only at the collegiate level thereafter. However, even then, Ohashi was never the same, with the injuries affecting her ability so badly that she now tailors training around them.

“After every practice, I’m always going straight to [physical therapy],” the former UCLA star explained. “I don’t do too many reps, but I make sure the ones I do count.”

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Yet while the LA 2028 Olympic Games remain the ultimate goal, for now, her focus is on qualifying for the US Championships. However, to do that, she’ll have to better her 24.650 score from the American Classic, even though she won bronze on the balance beam. The 29-year-old plans to compete only in two events (balance beam and floor) this year and will need a 26.800 to qualify for the Championships.

Her next and only chance to do that will be at the upcoming US Classic in Hartford. It’s a meet she hasn’t competed in since 2012. Despite that, Ohashi is focused on putting her best foot forward and having fun.

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“I feel like I just thrive in those types of settings where there is a big arena and more of an audience,” she added. “I’m actually super excited to be back in that environment, so we’ll see how it goes. But yeah, I’m just gonna have fun with it.”

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That optimism hasn’t come without sacrifice. Before she could even think about another elite comeback, Kately Ohashi first had to make peace with the injuries that once forced her away from the sport.

Katelyn Ohashi reflects on her ordeal with injuries

Retiring from competitive gymnastics in 2019, at only 20, was never Katelyn Ohashi’s plan. Like most athletes, especially gymnasts, her plan was to be an Olympic star. But a catalogue of injuries changed everything for Ohashi in an instant. She went from beating future four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles to sitting out two years of competition.

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It first started with two torn shoulder injuries before a spinal injury that forced her to have surgery in 2013. Not just that, but Katelyn Ohashi was sidelined for an eternity, only making her comeback in 2015. Upon her return, the 18-year-old slowly built herself back to the top and signed for the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team.

While a sternal fracture halted progress yet again, Ohashi thrived at the collegiate level, earning six perfect tens and winning two ESPYs for viral floor exercise performances. She also helped UCLA win a team title while she won an NCAA title on the floor exercise. However, Katelyn Ohashi retired from competitive gymnastics in 2019, struggling amidst criticism and injuries.

“There was a time where I was on top of the world, an Olympic hopeful,” Ohashi told Players’ Tribute in 2019 after retiring, “I was unbeatable until I wasn’t. I was broken. Gymnastics was my worth, it was my life. I hated myself.”

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The situation changed soon after her retirement as she slowly rediscovered her love for gymnastics. She continued practicing and training with UCLA alongside other gyms, even participating in the 2021 and 2024 editions of Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour. That, alongside other smaller competitions and her body slowly returning to its former shape, helped change her outlook.

“Having a different goal and path to follow to finally find joy and love within the sport again,” she added. “That’s all it took to feel like a person again.”

The road to Los Angeles has only just begun, but simply returning to elite gymnastics already feels like a victory for Ohashi. Now, with Biles cheering her on, she has another Olympic dream to chase.