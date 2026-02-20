Ukraine President Responds to Russia’s Entry Into Winter Paralympics

260201 The Olympic Rings are seen at Tesero Cross Country Stadium during day -5 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 1, 2026 in Tesero. Photo: Mathias Bergeld / BILDBYRAN / kod MB / MB1289 skidor cross-country skiing langrenn Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol -5 bbeng Tesero Cross Country Stadium genre os-ringar os-ringarna olympic rings *** 260201 The Olympic Rings are seen at Tesero Cross Country Stadium during day 5 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 1, 2026 in Tesero Photo Mathias Bergeld BILDBYRAN kod MB MB1289 skidor cross country skiing langrenn olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol 5 bbeng Tesero Cross Country Stadium genre os ringar os ringarna olympic rings PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: MATHIASxBERGELD BB260201MB020

The regulating bodies recently announced a major update for Russian athletes by lifting a ban imposed back in 2022. After officially confirming their participation and clarifying that the players will compete under their national anthem, the decision has unintentionally taken on political significance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy recently opened up on the matter, making his thoughts clear on the decision.

“I don’t want to say that it’s about money, because I don’t know. But it’s dirty decisions,” President Zelensky told Piers Morgan. “Absolutely, not respectable and not European. I mean, this is Europe from the point of values. I think this is an awful decision. Absolutely. And not just a decision. So we will react. I didn’t know about it. Thank you that you said to me, but I didn’t know about it. But it’s like the Russian way of life, how they began this aggression.”

The admission came after the latest reports unveiled that Russian athletes will compete under their national flag at the Milan Cortina Paralympic Games, with their anthem played for gold medal wins. This marks the first time they have done so at a major international event since competing as hosts at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allocated six athlete slots to Russia for the Milan Cortina Games: two each in Para alpine skiing, Para cross-country skiing, and Para snowboarding. Belarus has received four slots, all in Para cross-country skiing.

Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced restrictions due to prior doping issues and additional measures introduced in 2022. In September 2025, the IPC voted to lift the partial suspensions, reinstating full membership rights for both nations’ National Paralympic Committees.

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling later overturned a ban by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, enabling participation under national identity. Confirmed athletes include three-time Paralympic champion Aleksey Bugaev, along with Ivan Golubkov and Anastasiia Bagiian, all recent world championship medalists who have returned to competition.

Despite this, Russia’s Olympic Committee remains suspended by the International Olympic Committee pending review. And it’s not easy to gain entry into the Olympics under these circumstances.

Russian skaters cleared for the Winter Olympics

Russian athletes have sat out most global competitions for nearly four years now. The 2022 decision slammed the door on them, and even Paris 2024 barely saw a Russian in sight. But the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics told a fresh story.

Russia did not return in full force. A select few athletes remained barred from using their national flag or anthem, a restriction in place since the Sochi Games. Even so, a limited opportunity opened for those who met the IOC’s strict neutrality criteria.

The International Olympic Committee approved two short-track speed skaters. Ivan Posashkov, 21, and Alena Krylova, 23, secured clearance as Individual Neutral Athletes.

Both athletes cleared rigorous checks. Their sport’s governing body reviewed them first, followed by three IOC members. Going on to compete on the 2025 World Tour, which contributed to Olympic qualification in short track speed skating. Posashkov raced in the 1,000m event, while Krylova competed in the 500m and 1,000m. However, there is no verified record of Posashkov competing in the 1,500m

As the Olympics enter their final days, the Paralympics are just around the corner. Only time will tell what lies ahead for these athletes.