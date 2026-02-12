Ukrainian Athlete’s Father Breaks Down in Tears After IOC Bans Son Over Helmet Controversy

Rules exist to safeguard fair play, yet they can sometimes yield heartbreaking outcomes. At the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Ukrainian skeleton racer Mykhailo Heraskevych has been fighting for his right to wear a helmet bearing graphics honoring fallen Ukrainian athletes. But roughly 45 minutes before his race, everything took an unexpected turn.

“Mykhailo Heraskevych, father and coach of Vladyslav Heraskevych, reacts to the news that his son has been disqualified from competing in the Winter Olympics,” BBC Sports posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from competing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics after refusing to remove a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s invasion. The helmet featured painted portraits of fallen athletes, which Olympic officials determined violated the International Olympic Committee’s rules prohibiting political expression during competition.

The IOC concluded that Heraskevych’s helmet constituted a political message and instructed him to comply with its athlete expression guidelines. When he declined to alter his helmet, officials ruled that he would not be allowed to compete in the skeleton event in Cortina. The decision came despite reports that he had delivered strong performances in training and was considered a potential medal contender.

Reacting to the ruling, Heraskevych expressed deep disappointment.

“Hard to put into words, emptiness,” Heraskeyvch said on Thursday. “I believe they deserve this moment. Certainly I do not get my moment at this Olympics, despite I would say pretty good results in the training runs. I really believe we could be among the medalists today and tomorrow, but we will not be able to race.”

IOC President Kirsty Coventry personally met with Heraskevych and his father to discuss the issue. She explained that while athletes are allowed to express opinions, restrictions apply in competition areas, including the field of play, podium, and Olympic village. Officials proposed that he wear a black armband instead, but Heraskevych declined, resulting in his disqualification.

“I still believe that we didn’t violate” – Heraskevych defends his position following the disqualification

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych strongly defended himself after being disqualified from competing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned him from racing because he refused to remove a helmet that showed the faces of Ukrainian athletes who died after Russia’s invasion in 2022. After the decision, Heraskevych made it clear that he believes he did nothing wrong.

“I still believe that we did not violate any rules and had every right to perform in this helmet on a par with other athletes who did similar things in previous days at these Olympic Games.” He argued that other athletes had displayed personal tributes, and he felt his helmet should be treated the same way.

He further questioned what he saw as unequal treatment. “I did not receive any explanation about the Russian flag, why sanctions were not applied, why a skier has the right to perform with a message to a deceased teammate, and we do not.” He said the IOC did not properly explain why his tribute was banned while others were allowed.

Heraskevych rejected the claim that his helmet was political. “This helmet does not carry a political context, so I believe that I had every right to perform in it.” He said his intention was to honor fallen athletes, not to make a political statement.

Russia continues to face heavy limits at the Olympics following its invasion of Ukraine. Amid this, only 13 Russian athletes were allowed to participate, that too under neutral status rather than representing their country.

Heraskevych, meanwhile, was considered one of the top competitors in the skeleton event. His recent results marked notable results, including a fourth-place finish at last year’s world championships. While he was seen as a real contender for a podium finish at these Games, a disqualification has therefore marked an end to a possible gold medal run.

