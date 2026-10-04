US Athlete Who Lost Leg in Shark Attack Raises $500,000 to Support LA Gold Medal Goal

A year ago, Ali Truwit was still rebuilding her life after a disaster. Now, she’s putting half a million dollars behind athletes’ dreams. She lost part of her left leg after a shark attack that happened during a 2023 trip to Turks and Caicos. She was celebrating her Yale graduation with a former teammate. Her leg was amputated on May 31, her 23rd birthday.

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Instead of stepping away from swimming, Truwit kept pushing forward. She reached the 2024 Paris Paralympics and won two silver medals. She finished second in both the 400-meter freestyle and backstroke. Now, her sights are firmly set on Los Angeles 2028.

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Truwit has also turned her recovery into something bigger. Through Stronger Than You Think, she has raised millions for others. The foundation supports prosthetics, water safety, and women athletes. Its latest move puts $500,000 directly behind American para swimmers.

“The pay inequity gap started as a huge, gaping hole,” she said. “It’s continuing to be closed, but this felt like progress.” Her fund will reward American swimmers for medals and world records. The money will come through selected international competitions before Los Angeles.

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That belief shaped her foundation’s work from the beginning. It has already helped women and girls receive prosthetics. One recent recipient was eight-year-old Belle, who lost her leg. Truwit’s foundation helped fund Belle’s first running blade.

The gift carried extra meaning for Truwit personally. The fundraiser happened on her birthday and amputation anniversary. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate,” she said. Her own return to running became another major milestone. Truwit completed the New York City Marathon in 2025. She finished in 4:14:34 while raising $250,000 for her foundation.

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Now, swimming has returned to the center of her plans. She has competed internationally again after taking time away. Her training is focused on strength, technique, and rebuilding endurance.

“Swimming is one of those sports where I feel like…” she explained. “If I’m not in the water, I’m not in shape.” The comeback has required patience, especially after rebuilding her leg strength.

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Her next major target is the 2028 Paralympics. But she’s already thinking beyond her own medals. She wants para athletes earning enough to pursue sport professionally.

That concern comes as Olympic funding discussions continue gaining attention worldwide. The International Olympic Committee recently announced a new athlete grant program. It will provide up to $140 million through the Los Angeles Games.

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The IOC Is Putting More Money Directly Into Athletes’ Hands

The IOC says the payments aren’t officially Olympic prize money. Instead, athletes can apply for $10,000 grants after competing. Around 2,900 athletes from Milan Cortina can apply first.

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Athletes competing at Los Angeles will also have access later. The program could distribute around $110 million after those Games. Athletes must satisfy integrity requirements, including anti-doping standards.

Pau Gasol announced the initiative after the IOC strategy meeting. The former NBA star said athletes wanted more direct support. The payments aren’t tied to continuing an athletic career.

The announcement follows growing debate around Olympic prize money. World Athletics already introduced medal payments at Paris 2024. Track champions received $50,000 for winning their Olympic events.

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The IOC has historically resisted paying medal bonuses directly. President Kirsty Coventry has continued defending that position. Her new approach instead focuses on broader athlete support.

For Truwit, that distinction doesn’t change the bigger issue. Athletes still need meaningful financial support to compete. She believes the prize pool eventually needs millions behind it.

More than half of American Paralympians reportedly earn under $50,000. Many therefore work outside sports while pursuing international competition. She wants that reality to change across more sports.

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She isn’t simply preparing for another Paralympic Games anymore. She’s helping reshape what athletes can afford to become.