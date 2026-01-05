US Capture of Nicolas Maduro Draws Response From Former Olympic Champion

When the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, it sparked widespread global attention and a tsunami of reactions online. Maduro is now set to appear in a New York federal courtroom, and as the legal case unfolds, public figures, including former Olympic champion Cristian Toro, have weighed in.

The Spanish canoeist, who won gold in the 200m Kayak Doubles with partner Saul Craviotto at the 2016 Summer Olympics, took to Instagram to reflect on the situation. “Well, I’m stopping by to give my opinion on the Nicolás Maduro situation, about Venezuela,” he began. “Giving your opinion is not something popular; I know that. Even so, I expose myself to making this video because I’m happy that they have finally captured this character.”

Though he represented Spain, Toro has roots in Venezuela, having been born in the city of La Asunción: “And well, as many of you know, I was born on Margarita Island, which is part of Venezuela. And part of my family is Venezuelan. Some are still there; others are in other parts of the world.”

And like many others, the four-time world silver medalist expressed relief at Maduro’s removal. “But well, I have experienced what it’s like to be in Venezuela, in free Venezuela. And also in the Venezuela of [former president] Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro,” he added. “And I’m glad that these people aren’t in charge of such a beautiful country as Venezuela anymore.”

The 33-year-old further continued, “In the end, we talk about freedom all day long, but we don’t really feel free to discuss certain topics. I believe, as I said, debates are necessary, especially because the exchange of ideas helps us find the best ones. Always with respect, of course.”

While details of the operation that brought Maduro to the United States have invited a wide range of opinions. As for Toro, he revealed that Maduro’s removal would finally allow him to take his family to visit his birthplace. “And well, today is a happy day for me because I see that one day, I’m closer to being able to take my family, my son, my wife, to see the place where I was born and to see the wonderful country that awaits us there.”

Lastly, he stated, “And well, I want to congratulate all the Venezuelan people, all those people who I hope will one day reach this moment. I think there’s still a long way to go; it’s not over yet.”

His video statement was met with a wave of support in the comments, including a series of clapping emojis from fellow Spanish canoeist and two-time Olympic medalist, Carlos Arévalo López.

But Toro isn’t the only athlete with connections to Venezuela who has publicly supported Maduro’s removal from power.

Jhonattan Vegas speaks out as Venezuela reaches a turning point

41-year-old Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas, who plays on the PGA Tour and has represented his country at the Olympics twice, also spoke up about the matter right after Nicolas Maduro was captured.

Being the first golfer from his country to enter the PGA Tour, Vegas has long been an open critic of his country’s regime.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 27, 2024; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Jhonattan Vegas looks on from the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2019 Vegas stated, “Between Venezuela now and when I grew up? It’s heaven and hell. You would think we are at war the way people are fighting for their lives.”

Now, the golfer posted on social media, “Viva Venezuela, CARAJOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” which translates to, “Long live Venezuela, D*mn it all.” Alongside that, he added a number of Venezuelan flag emojis to drive home his emotions.

It’s personal for Vegas; in 2018, Vegas helped his brother and family move out of their country as they struggled to even arrange for food. Before that, Vegas’s father, Carlos, was among the roughly three million individuals whose names appeared on the Tascón List after signing a 2003 petition seeking the removal of then-president Hugo Chávez.

While the world waits and watches to know Maduro’s fate, the likes of Cristian Toro and Jhonatton Vegas are already looking to what they see as a brighter future for their country.