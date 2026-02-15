US Figure Skating Confirms Decision on Madison Chock and Evan Bates Controversy

On February 11, Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates skated last and performed a nearly flawless routine to “Paint It Black” scoring 134.67 in the free dance and 224.39 total. The French pair, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, had small mistakes but were awarded 135.64 in the free dance finishing with 225.82 points and taking the gold. But many observers felt Chock and Bates skated better overall… and this sparked a debate about the judging.

Interestingly, the most criticized score came from French judge Jezabel Dabouis, who gave a very high score to the French team (137.45) and a much lower score to the U.S. team (129.74). That difference of more than seven points raised suspicions of bias. But Chock and Bates described the result as “bittersweet.”

Soon after, everyone expected U.S. Figure Skating to file an official appeal but the 24-hour window to do so which has already passed. So they did not make an appeal.

“There has been a lot of thoughtful, and at times emotional, discussion about the ice dance competition in Milan,” USFS CEO Matt Farrell said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “Working together with Madi and Evan after the Games, we will have thoughtful and intentional discussions about the best way to support them and the future of the sport.

“For now, we plan to join them in supporting the success of U.S. Figure Skating in Milan.”

This is a developing story…