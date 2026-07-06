US Gymnast Officially Announces Early Medical Retirement at 19

Taylor McMahon chose Oregon State because of a gorgeous campus and the chance to compete at the NCAA level. At 19, the plan was just beginning. Instead, a series of injuries over the past few years have forced a decision no teenager should have to make. McMahon has announced her medical retirement from gymnastics, closing a chapter she never expected to end this soon.

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The teenager announced her medically forced retirement at 19 on Instagram, almost a year after she graduated from high school in June 2025.

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“After lots of thought and consideration, I have decided to medically retire from gymnastics,” McMahon wrote on Instagram. “I never thought I would have to write this post so soon. This sport has been my whole life and this is not how I imagined it ending.

“However, dealing with injuries over the last few years has made it difficult to love gymnastics in the same way I always have.

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“I am forever grateful for all the lessons, opportunities, and people gymnastics has brought into my life. I would not be the person I am today without this, and it is hard to let go of it.

It marks a rather early end to what looked like a promising gymnastics career. That was especially after a rather impressive 2024 on the mat from the then-17-year-old. She finished the year as an elite gymnast after competing at the Core Hydration Classic and the American Classic. Competing alongside the icons of modern-day American gymnastics, McMahon didn’t place.

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However, that was largely because she competed only on the uneven bars and balance beam, earning a combined score of 23.900. Her score on the latter placed her amongst the top twenty, although it wasn’t enough to compete for a medal. Outside that, she also competed at the US and American Classic in 2022, finishing first on the balance bar in the latter.

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It marked one of the rare major wins for Taylor McMahon, although she continued to do well at the high school level. At the Houston Invitational, the now 19-year-old won several Level 9 Western competitions. That was before she moved up into the junior and senior elite levels, signing for Oregon State University with the aim of competing in the NCAA.

“Forever grateful to my mom, my club coaches, beaver gym, and all of my support system. I am so grateful for all their support in my career and in making this decision. On to bigger and better things I love you gymnastics,” her statement added.

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While McMahon’s announcement came as a shock given her age, she’s far from the first gymnast forced to step away because of injury. In a sport that demands so much physically, medical retirements have become an unfortunate reality for even the brightest prospects.

Taylor McMahon not the first gymnast to medically retire

The teenager is part of a long line of athletes who have often been forced to end their careers earlier than they expected. A prime example is Ragan Smith, who thrived as a gymnast and even made the Rio 2016 Olympics.

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The now 25-year-old was an alternate for the Olympics but pulled out of the competition with an injury. Unfortunately, that trend followed her throughout her career before a major ankle injury in 2017 forced her hand. It saw her pull out of the world championships in the same year and she struggled to recover. By 2019, the then 19-year-old was forced into medical retirement.

Another example is Mailie O’Keefe. Like Smith, O’Keefe also retired in 2019 despite making her senior debut at the 2018 American Cup. The now 24-year-old spent the remainder of 2018 recovering from injuries. Following that, she dropped back to level 10 and competed at the NCAA level instead. The move worked, as she won four NCAA titles before retiring from collegiate athletics.

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Ashton Locklear and Celine Van Gerner are more examples, with the former even undergoing knee and shoulder surgery. While Locklear did make her comeback at the 2019 WOGA Classic, she was never the same and chose to retire at the end of the season. The same went for Van Gerner, who skipped the 2018 worlds to have Achilles surgery.

However, after her rehab period, the 24-year-old struggled to rediscover her drive and opted to retire instead. It ended a promising career, albeit one which saw her compete at two Olympic games.

Taylor McMahon’s career ended far earlier than anyone expected, but she’s hardly alone in making that difficult decision. At just 19, she’s now focused on whatever comes after the sport that shaped her life.