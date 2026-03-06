US–Iran Conflict Forces National Athletics Federation Into Tough Call Ahead of Key Event

Tension worldwide is beginning to spill into the sporting world, disrupting athletes and competitions across multiple sports. It has seen the Qatar Football Association suspend tournaments indefinitely. Meanwhile, former NBA stars, the Ghana women’s football team, and others have been forced to grapple with calendar instability.

They had picked a team for the upcoming 2026 European Throwing Cup, which will take place in Nicosia. But less than ten days before the tournament’s opening ceremony, UK Athletics has released an update as the situation around Cyprus continues to evolve.

“UK Athletics can confirm that, following security advice, we will not send a team to the upcoming European Throwing Cup,” reads the official statement. “Given the ongoing situation in the Middle East and heightened security concerns related to British activity in Cyprus, we believe the unknown risk and potential disruption to the team is too great.

“The team were selected earlier this week, and we share our athletes’ disappointment. We wish all involved a successful event and look forward to returning in 2027.”

The European Throwing Cup will return to Nicosia for the second year in a row, after Portugal’s Leiria staged the event for three consecutive editions in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Last year, eight athletes earned spots on the GB&NI team for the European Throwing Cup in Cyprus on 15-16 March. Two snagged senior international debuts along the way.

Zara Obamakinwa roared into form with a personal best of 56.06m in the discus at the UKA/England Athletics Winter Long Throws Championships in Loughborough.

Among the standout performances at the 2025 European Throwing Cup, Serena Vincent notched a season-best 17.15m for sixth in the women’s shot put. Jake Norris took seventh in the men’s hammer with 75.61m. Nick Percy grabbed eighth in the men’s discus at 60.69m.

In the women’s hammer B final, Charlotte Payne and Amber Simpson both hit season bests of 67.51m and 67.29m for third and fourth. Zara Obamakinwa marked her senior international debut with 54.21m for sixth in the women’s discus B final.

In U23 competition, Ben East nearly medalled with 73.41m for fourth in the men’s javelin. Piers Cameron wrapped British efforts in seventh in the U23 men’s shot put with 17.73m.​

While the United Kingdom won’t be there this year, France has put their best foot forward.

Melina Robert-Michon headlines France’s European Throwing Cup team

Melina Robert-Michon headlines the 2026 French contingent for the European Throwing Cup. The veteran won titles in the 2014, 2016, and 2017 editions of the event, going on to win the Olympic silver in 2016 as well. Now chasing another gold, she leads a team that is also joined by Yann Chaussinand, Stephen Mailagi, Princess Hyman, and more, for a total of 17 athletes.

They’re not the only ones sending strong squads, as Bence Halasz, Leonardo Fabbri, Mykhaylo Kokhan, and Merlin Hummel will all represent their countries. It will see 287 athletes competing between 14 and 15 March. Organizers will proceed with the tournament despite issues in Israel’s gymnastics programs.

The current situation has led to “unavoidable disruptions” as per the statement released by the Israel Gymnastics Federation. However, at the time of writing, no other nation has withdrawn from the 2026 European Throwing Cup.