US Olympic Champion Works Full-Time While Competing to Land on LA 2028 Decision

Ryan Murphy caught the competitive bug at seven, chasing after his older siblings. While that led him to five Olympic golds, world records and a respectable career, a new family plus a full-time job meant taking his focus elsewhere. So, expectedly, after winning three medals at Paris 2024, the swimmer decided to step back, while also specifying that he “will keep the door open for what’s next”. Looks like that open door might be officially put to use now.

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“Right now is kind of like a trial period,” Murphy responded on the Deal Sourcery podcast when asked about competing in the 2028 LA Olympics. “I’ve been getting back in the water. I’ve been training a few days a week. This summer is basically like, ‘Do I get to the point where I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m confident. I could go be impactful to the podium in 2028.’ That’s where my mindset’s at.

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“So I’m honestly just waking up early, doing long workouts before clocking in and doing this job. I’m managing a lot, but it’s I think it’s fun to have optionality. Having the diverse background is part of what is helping me to be good at this job, and so, having having multiple things on my plate is something that I like.”

But this is not the first time he’s expressed the same.

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“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Murphy had also said about competing in LA to NBC Sports Bay Area in February. “I just started training last month, so I’m getting back in shape. Right now, I’m getting my butt handed to me, as I kind of shake off the rust, get the feel for the water, get some fitness back. But I’m excited. A home Olympics, I know I’d regret it if I tried to pass up that opportunity.”

Notably, Murphy last competed professionally as a swimmer at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he won a gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, a silver in the men’s 4x100m medley relay and bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke. Since then, the athlete has decided to step away.

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That was partly because his wife gave birth to their daughter, Eevi, in January 2025, and partly because he wanted to focus on his career outside the pool. It saw him join Norwest Venture Partners as an investor, a role the 30-year-old has held since then. It also marked a stark turn from his time as an athlete but Murphy has long expressed an interest in finance and investment.

In fact, while competing as an Olympic level swimmer, the American was also studying on the side. He completed his degree in business administration from the prestigious Haas School of Business in 2017.

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That said, of course, excitement and ambition only matter if the body can still deliver. Murphy finally got the chance to test that theory recently, diving back into a race and offering the first real glimpse of what this comeback year might look like.

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Ryan Murphy marks his return to swimming with a second-place finish

Despite his incredible Olympic pedigree and status as one of America’s best, expectations were low from Ryan Murphy on his comeback. After all, the 30-year-old had spent the last two years away from competitive swimming.

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Yet, Murphy showcased just why he was lauded as one of the USA’s most lethal backstrokers. The 30-year-old was in action on the opening day of the 2026 Pro Swim Series and swam to an early lead. Taking part in the 100m backstroke, Murphy led the pack in the opening 50, clocking 25.00 flat to Daniel Diehl’s 26.20.

However, his rival made up for that in the second half as Murphy’s time off caught up with him. He fell off Diehl’s pace, finishing the race in 53.91 as compared to the winner’s 53.74.

Not the worst result in the world, considering the circumstances, and one that Murphy will be proud of.