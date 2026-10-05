US Runner Recounts How USADA Completely Caught Him Off Guard Before Training

For most people, Planet Fitness is simply a place to work out. For Vinny Mauri, it became the setting for some of the biggest sessions of his remarkable 2026 marathon buildup. The 25-year-old American ran 26.39 miles in two hours and 20 minutes on a Planet Fitness treadmill in June. That wasn’t even his best day, as in early September, he ran 45 miles in a single day, eventually hitting 86 miles across three days at an incredible 5:27/mile pace. With a 2:05 personal best and even bigger training sessions still to come, the gym had become a familiar part of Mauri’s routine. But one morning, the same place gave him a memory he had never experienced before: his first-ever USADA drug test.

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On October 4, Mauri spoke with CITIUS MAG and opened up about the unexpected encounter at the Niles Planet Fitness. It happened on his girlfriend’s birthday, when he stopped to grab her a coffee before heading to the gym. While he was on his way, his phone rang with a call from an unknown number. “Hey, this is your USADA. We’re here at the Niles Planet Fitness looking for you. You’re not here,” Mauri recalled being told. He replied that he was only about 12 minutes away and was already heading there.

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The timing was unusual for Mauri because Tuesday was normally one of his most predictable training days. He said he is usually within about 15 minutes of his planned workout schedule, but the birthday coffee had delayed him that morning. He also could not remember whether he had listed 8 or 8:30 a.m. as his expected training time. The testers had arrived around 8:15 a.m., hoping to catch him before he began his hard workout.

Mauri understood why they wanted to get there early. He explained that the testers wanted to collect his blood before he had completed a hard session. When he finally arrived at the gym, he asked if he could start his warm-up while they waited. “I know my body after my warmup. I’ll be ready. So just give me 20 minutes,” Mauri recalled.

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He then got onto a treadmill positioned near the Planet Fitness lobby and completed his 20-minute warm-up. The testers waited nearby before collecting his blood sample. Mauri later provided his urine sample after the warm-up, explaining that using the bathroom is normally the last thing he does before leaving home, so he was not ready to provide the sample when he first arrived.

The unusual scene quickly caught the attention of other gym members. The blood draw was carried out at a table in the lobby, meaning people walking into Planet Fitness could see Mauri with a band around his arm and a needle in place while the phlebotomist collected his blood. It was not long before some people began messaging him about what they had seen.

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“I had a couple people text me like, dude, were you getting drug tested in Planet Fitness?” Mauri recalled. The entire process took around 45 minutes. Mauri said the testers were friendly and did not want the test to interfere with his workout. He was even able to complete his warm-up while they waited, turning what could have been an awkward interruption into an unusual part of his training day.

For Mauri, the experience was more funny than frustrating. It was also memorable because it marked his first time being tested by USADA. But what makes the location of Mauri’s first USADA test even more fitting is how closely Planet Fitness has been tied to his rise as a marathoner.

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The Planet Fitness training behind Vinny Mauri’s historic marathon debut

Instead of building his fitness at an elite training facility, Vinny Mauri has spent a huge amount of time running on Planet Fitness treadmills. That work helped lead to one of the biggest breakthroughs of his career. Mauri ran a 2:05:54 at the 2026 Glass City Marathon in his marathon debut, winning by more than 15 minutes and recording what was then the fastest marathon debut by an American. The time also put him fourth on the U.S. all-time marathon list at the time. He had never raced a marathon before that day and had not even run an official half marathon.

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His running background, however, stretches back to his college days. At Notre Dame, Mauri ran 13:34.03 for 5,000m and 7:50.33 for 3,000m, while his time at Arizona State included NCAA Championship appearances in cross country and track. But after college, he continued developing largely on his own, becoming a self-coached runner without a major sponsor before his breakthrough.

Much of that development happened on a treadmill. During the Ohio winter, around 90% of Mauri’s running was reportedly done indoors, with Planet Fitness becoming a regular part of his routine. And he was not simply using the treadmill for easy miles. On June 28, Mauri ran 26.39 miles in two hours and 20 minutes at Planet Fitness, a workout that quickly gained attention on Strava with 611 kudos. A week later, he went even farther, covering 29.16 miles at a 5:09-per-mile pace on a treadmill.

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Those sessions were just part of Mauri’s demanding buildup to the 2026 Chicago Marathon on October 11. That made the USADA visit even more fitting, as the same Planet Fitness where he had put in so many miles became the place where he faced his first drug test.