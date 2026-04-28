USADA Announces Suspension Over Doping Tests for 21-Year-Old Rising Star

Finishing podium in the 2025 US National Championships, a young rider from New York started making waves in the national cycling scene. At just 21, Evan Boyle was expected to lineup for a US domestic elite team at Ronde de I’lsard in May. This was right after moving from the Hagens Berman Jayco development squad to Team Winston Salem Flow. Now, four months in the 2026 season, he hasn’t started a single race. Now, USADA handed him a 16-month suspension.

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On 24 April 2026, the suspension for Boyle was confirmed by the USADA, which stated that he had accepted the sanction after accumulating three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. As the USADA statement noted, “Within a 12-month period, Boyle accrued three Whereabouts Failures.”

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At the centre of the case is the whereabouts system itself, a key part of out-of-competition testing. Athletes in the USADA Registered Testing Pool must regularly update their location details and provide a daily 60-minute window where they can be tested without notice. It is a system designed to ensure transparency, but also one that places strict responsibility on athletes to stay accurate with their reporting. Those requirements became the issue in Boyle’s case.

Imago Tour de France 2025 Stage 20 PONTARLIER, FRANCE – JULY 26 : Van Aert Wout BEL of Team Visma – Lease a Bike, Tudor Pro Cycling Team in action during stage 20 of the 112th edition of Tour de France an UCI World Tour 2.UWT cycling road race stage for Men Elite of 185 km with start in Nantua and finish in Pontarlier on July 26, 2025 in Pontarlier, France, 26/07/2025 Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie – Pontarlier France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xJasperxJacobsx

Boyle’s three missed filings came on 16 July 2025, 16 August 2025, and 2 October 2025. Under anti-doping rules, three such failures in a year are treated as a violation, even without any positive drug test. However, after the third failure was confirmed, USADA notified him in December 2025, which also marked the start of his suspension period. And now, the sanction runs for 16 months, until April 2027. However, the decision also disqualifies all results from 2 October 2025 onward.

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Before this disruption, Boyle had been progressing through the ranks after two seasons with the Hagens Berman Jayco development squad, where he showed promise with consistent national-level results. That included an 8th-place finish in the 2025 US National Under-23 Time Trial and 6th in the elite road race, along with a PCS ranking of 1654 that showed his growing presence in the domestic circuit.

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As of now, Boyle has not shared a detailed public explanation for the missed filings. He has accepted the sanction but has not commented further on the reasons behind the failures, leaving the case closed under USADA’s ruling while his suspension continues through 2027.

While this case is about one rider, modern testing rules have become so strict that even mistakes by a few members of the team can end up suspending an entire team.

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Medellin-EPM was handed a 30-day racing ban after anti-doping violations

On 27 March 2026, the Colombian Continental team Medellin EPM was suspended from all racing for 30 days after two of its riders were found to have committed anti-doping rule violations within the same 12-month period.

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This was announced by the International Testing Agency (ITA), with the UCI Disciplinary Commission handing down the sanction under article 11.3 of the UCI anti-doping rules. The ban was effective until 25 April 2026.

The decision is based on the cases of two cyclists, Aldemar Reyes and Fabio Duarte, who were detected with abnormalities in their Athlete Biological Passports in 2015. The ITA reports that Aldemar Reyes was notified in June 2025 for unexplained abnormalities in 2023, and Fabio Duarte was notified in August 2025 for abnormalities in 2023, 2024, and the early part of 2025.

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The issues in both cases related to patterns within the athletes’ biological passports, which can show signs of doping even if the test is negative. Although the cases were individual, the UCI rules provide for team sanctions in cases of multiple violations within 12 months. This is why the team Medellin – EPM was suspended, rather than just the two riders.