USADA Bends 4-Year Testosterone Ban Rule for Athlete Facing Unique Circumstances

Seth Lingafeldt looked to be having another strong year on the weightlifting platform. The 37-year-old American matched his career-best 266 kg total at the 2026 USA Weightlifting Masters National Championships, putting up 116 kg in the snatch and 150 kg in the clean and jerk. But months later, that performance has become part of a very different story.

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The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction on Sep. 24, revealing that Lingafeldt had accepted a one-year period of ineligibility. His urine sample was collected on April 12 at the same Masters Nationals where he recorded his 266 kg total.

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The positive test involved testosterone, an anabolic agent prohibited at all times under the applicable anti-doping rules. USADA said the sample was analyzed using Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry, known as IRMS, a method that can distinguish naturally produced anabolic steroids from those that come from an external source. The analysis was consistent with exogenous testosterone and/or its metabolites.

On the surface, the positive test could have led to a much longer suspension, but Lingafeldt’s case was not treated like a standard four-year violation. During its investigation, USADA determined that he had been using the prohibited substance at the direction of a physician.

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However, the agency said he was unable to meet the requirements for a Therapeutic Use Exemption. Under the applicable rules, the default period of ineligibility for the violation was four years. USADA, however, determined that Lingafeldt was eligible for a reduction because of the “unique circumstances of his case.”

The agency also cited “the due diligence he undertook before using the substance” as a reason for this reduced sanction. Instead of serving four years away from competition, Lingafeldt received a one-year suspension. The sanction began on May 14, 2026, and runs through May 14, 2027. So, while the case was publicly announced in September, his suspension had already been in effect for several months.

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The ruling also reaches further back than the April drug test. USADA determined that Lingafeldt began using the prohibited substance on November 21, 2025. Because of that finding, all of his competitive results from that date onward were disqualified, with medals, points, and prizes forfeited as part of the sanction. That decision puts his 2026 Masters Nationals performance in a different light.

USADA has not publicly disclosed further details about the medical circumstances behind Lingafeldt’s physician-directed testosterone use. But while the current suspension is the biggest setback of his career, Lingafeldt’s journey on the platform has not always been smooth.

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Lingafeldt’s fall and rise before his suspension

Seth Lingafeldt reached a career-best 266 kg total at the 2023 Carolinas WSO Championships, lifting 124 kg in the snatch and 142 kg in the clean and jerk. The following competitions, however, saw volatility in numbers. He went down in the low-to-mid 240s before rising to the high-250s.

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Lingafeldt totaled 258 kg at the 2024 Carolinas WSO Championships before dropping to 255 kg at the 2025 USA Weightlifting Masters National Championships, where he lifted 119 kg in the snatch and 136 kg in the clean and jerk.

By the end of 2025, however, his results had started moving back up. He recorded 261 kg at both the UMWF World Championships and the Virus Weightlifting Finals on December 7, with a 121 kg snatch and 140 kg clean and jerk.

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Then, at the 2026 USA Weightlifting Masters National Championships on April 12, he reached 266 kg once again. His 116 kg snatch and 150 kg clean and jerk matched his career-best total.

So, the timing of the suspension adds another layer to Lingafeldt’s story. After reaching the same 266 kg total that had previously stood as the highest mark of his career, he now faces a year away from competition.