Veteran Runner Under Lifetime Ban Threat After DQ for Illegal Entry

49-year-old Sihle Mapukata was not supposed to be there, but for 16 km during the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on May 27, he was. The moment captured during the live broadcast spread like wildfire on the internet once it became clear he was not registered in the elite field. He was immediately disqualified, but that’s not all. Now, he may not be permitted to return to the event where he was once a two-time defending champion, and could lose out on much more.

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In high-profile races, the top-seeded athletes begin in a designated wave, with tight timing, bibs, and access restrictions. That’s the purpose of that structure: to ensure a fair pack and to ensure safety in a high-speed pack. Mapukata accidentally did not follow the structure.

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According to a report from ‘Cape {town} Etc, Mapukata was part of another group of runners based on his assigned bib. After starting with the incorrect wave, he worked his way into the leading group and ended up running alongside top international names like Eliud Kipchoge, which drew attention to him and ended his race early.

Subsequently, organisers confirmed that he had broken race regulations by running outside his wave and entering the top field without permission. After verifying their assumptions, race officials disqualified him, saying that elite status is based on proper accreditation and official identification for the race, which he did not have.

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Soon after, attention then shifted to the Nedbank Running Club, where he was a committee member and team captain. National manager Nick Bester sent a letter to the Nedbank Running Club, Cape Town, calling for Mapukata to receive a lifetime ban.

“This incident caused a lot of confusion and also put the Nedbank Running Club as well as Nike in disrespect by the audience and spectators. His race number also reflects it’s not an Elite race number, but it was a batch race number who should have started way down the field.”

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“I would ask you to give him an interim suspension and urgently hold a hearing to understand if there is any mitigation for his actions, which have brought the Nedbank Club into disrepute. Pending the results of this hearing, and assuming that there is no suitable mitigation, I would ask that Mr. Mapukata is suspended for life from NRC CT. I will also send this letter to all our Nedbank Running Clubs, national and international, not to allow Mr. Sihle Mapukata to become a member of a Nedbank Running Club in [the] future.”

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President Aubrey Isaacs described the situation as a serious concern for fairness in competition, saying the behaviour “borders on cheating,” given that Mapukata was not officially seeded among elite runners.

Mapukata now faces a formal hearing that will decide his future in the sport, with reports suggesting that a lifetime ban is being considered depending on the outcome.

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It comes across as a rather unfortunate incident, which shows that even the most seasoned runners can sometimes overlook the mundane basics about rules and waves for a distance running event.

Sihle Mapukata is a decorated distance runner with a long racing history

Mapukata has been part of the road running scene for more than two decades, with a background that stretches from competitive marathons to some of the toughest ultras in the country. Since 2004, he has run the Comrades eight times and won several medals. He completed the 2015 Comrades Marathon in a personal best time of 07:48:06, which earned him a Bill Rowan Medal.

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The South African has also posted solid road racing times over shorter events. His personal bests include 15:25 for 5km and 31:30 for 10km, both achieved during strong phases of his career on the South African circuit in 2021. In more recent races, he has recorded 72:56 for the half-marathon in Paarl (2021), 2:34:00 for the marathon in Johannesburg (2022), and 3:23:44 at the Two Oceans Ultra in Cape Town (2022).

He has also completed the Comrades Marathon multiple times, earning medals that include three Bill Rowan finishes and one Robert Mtshali medal. Even so, officials have made it clear that the current issue is not about his ability or past achievements, but about the race rules.

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Sihle Mapukata has not yet publicly commented on the situation.