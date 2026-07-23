Viral Olympian Announces Netflix Collaboration After Shutting Down Nation-Wide Show Last-Minute

“Embarrassing for Australia.” “You’re so bad at break dancing.” Those were among the harsh reactions Rachael “Raygun” Gunn faced after her Paris 2024 Olympic debut turned her into one of the most talked-about athletes of the Games. Now, after becoming a global meme, facing intense online backlash, and being linked to a controversial Sydney stage show that was stopped before its first performance, Gunn is finally ready to share her side of the story through a new Netflix documentary.

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The documentary, titled “Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly,” will be released on Netflix on September 1, 2026. The documentary is produced by Stardust Frames Production and Warner Bros. International Television Australia, and is directed by the Chapman Way and Maclain Way.

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Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, and Rachael Gunn was Australia’s first Olympic athlete in the sport. She competed as B-Girl Raygun and has won the WDSF Oceania Breaking Championship of 2023. However, her Olympic journey became remembered for a reason she never expected.

In Paris, Gunn competed in the round-robin stage against three opponents: Logistx from the U.S, Sya Dembélé from France, and Nicka from Lithuania. She lost all three battles and did not receive a single point from the judges, finishing with a combined score of 54-0. But the result alone was not what made her famous. It was the way she approached her performance.

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Unlike competitors who showed powerful moves such as headspins, freezes, and difficult floor combinations, Gunn focused on an unusual style. Her routine included a kangaroo-inspired hopping movement, crawling across the floor, and unusual poses that made her a global meme. Within hours, clips of her performance went viral. Many people mocked her routine and questioned how she reached the Olympic stage.

Gunn later explained that she knew she could not match the athletic tricks and spins of some younger rivals, so she wanted to highlight her own style. “What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative, that’s my strength, my creativity,” Gunn said.

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The attention surrounding Raygun did not end with online jokes. Her Olympic moment later inspired a parody stage production. Comedian Steph Broadbridge created “Raygun: The Musical,” a comedy show based on Gunn’s Olympic story and the public reaction surrounding it. The production, which had a planned nationwide run, was scheduled to premiere in Sydney, but just hours before the opening performance, Gunn’s legal team contacted the venue, leading to the cancellation of the show.

Her representatives said they wanted to protect her name, image, and creative rights because they were concerned audiences might believe Gunn supported or was involved with the production. The musical was later reworked and renamed “Breaking: The Musical” after an agreement between both sides. But despite everything that happened in Paris, no one can deny the journey Gunn had built before becoming a global meme.

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The decade-long journey behind Raygun’s Olympic moment

Before becoming known as Raygun, Gunn was involved in dance from a young age. She trained in several styles, including jazz, tap, ballroom dancing, and studio dance. Her journey into breaking began in the early 2010s when she was in her mid-20s. She was introduced to the sport through her future husband, Samuel Free, a competitive breaker known as Sammy The Free. The pair met while studying at university in Sydney in 2008, and Free encouraged her to explore breaking.

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Gunn did not become a top competitor overnight. She entered her first breaking competition in 2012, and while the early stages were challenging, she quickly became fascinated by the culture and continued improving her skills.

Breaking also became a major part of her academic life. Gunn studied at Macquarie University, where she completed her bachelor’s degree before earning a PhD in cultural studies in 2017.

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The focus of her doctoral research was on gender and the breaking culture of Sydney, the experience of women in a scene predominantly dominated by men. In addition to competing, Gunn worked as a lecturer and researcher at Macquarie University. Over the years, she grew to be a well-known name in the breaking community in Australia and represented her country at international competitions, such as the World Breaking Championships in Paris 2021, Seoul 2022, and Leuven 2023.

But her career took a sudden turn after Paris 2024. After her Olympic performance, in which she suffered three defeats, Gunn was once again in the spotlight when she ranked the world’s No. 1 female breaker by the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) in September 2024.

The ranking was a shock to many, but it didn’t depend on her performance at the Olympics. Results were determined by the WDSF ranking system, which was based on the top four results from the previous 12 months, excluding the Paris Olympics and some Olympic qualifying events. Even with the criticism, Gunn’s story does not end with the Olympic gold medal.